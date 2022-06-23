Kate Middleton to Jennifer Lopez: Amp up your skincare routine with THESE 6 celeb-inspired products

Watching celebrities glow on screen, we always wished to know what’s the secret behind their beauty. Apart from their beauty DNA and the craft of talented hair and makeup artists, their skincare routine is what makes celebrities’ skin look young and plump. The luxe beauty products they use might help them highlight their beauty but what sets the base is their diligent skincare routine and their skin care products. In order to absorb a little bit of that skincare wisdom, here we bring to you 6 celebs and skin care products inspired by them that’ll impart their glow on your face!

Here are 6 celeb-inspired products to add to your skincare routine

From smart masks to anti-ageing powerhouses, read on to discover the beauty secrets of these popular names whose beauty knows no bounds.

1. Sofia Vergara

The gorgeous Sofia Vergara is known for her accent, talent to make all of us laugh and of course, her envious beauty. Her skincare routine is pretty simple as she spoke in an interview about her sensitive skin and why she doesn't like to put in too many products on her face. But for special occasions, she does like to prep her skin and Charlotte Tilbury’s clay face mask has been her choice. The mask brings you smoother, fresher, flawlessly new baby-like skin in just 10 minutes while cleaning and tightening pores and leaving them less visible.

Charlotte Tilbury’s Clay Mask

Price: $ 60

Buy Now

2. Victoria Beckham

Always fabulous, gorgeous and youthful, Victoria Beckham’s skincare routine can save us from ageing. Her facialist did reveal a few of her glam beauty secrets and it included this face cleanser which Victoria Beckham uses every morning and night. The cleanser is a luxurious cleansing oil, formulated with antioxidant-rich argan, moringa, and olive oils.

COSMEDIX Purity Clean

Price: $ 42

Buy Now

3. Jennifer Lopez

Her face is all things dreams are made of! Spotless, flawless and glowing! She swears by-products from her beauty label J.Lo Beauty and we have an inside scoop that glycolic acid is her go-to beauty potion! We're willing to bet this glycolic acid-infused moisturiser from Lancer's line has a place in JLo's routine.

Lancer Skincare Retexturizing Treatment

Price: $ 42

Buy Now

4. Nicole Kidman

Kidman, who possesses absolutely flawless skin, has been a fan of retinol and affordable skincare products and she recently spoke in an interview, "I believe in using retinol at night, so I use the Neutrogena Night Repair." This anti-ageing moisturiser features a unique combination of dermatologist-proven retinol with plumping hyaluronic acid to help hydrate and rejuvenate the look of the skin. Plus it is free of parabens, mineral oil and dyes.

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol

Price: $ 15.99

Buy Now

5. Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge knows how to make her skin glow and reports state that apart from her healthy lifestyle, her strict skincare routine and diet help her in it. Beuti Skincare’s founder revealed in an interview that Kate received the Beauty Sleep Elixir in 2016 and keeps a stash of Beuti on her nightstand. The skincare product neutralises the enzyme responsible for skin ageing, plus a sandalwood nut kernel oil to help prevent collagen and elastin breakdown.

Beauty Sleep Elixir

Price: $ 70

Buy Now

6. Sarah Jessica Parker

The ‘Sex and the City’ star have been swearing by this moisturiser for her supple soft skin. She spoke in a popular magazine interview, “It's the only moisturiser I've used forever. It's amazing. It's very thin, so you can use it to touch yourself up. It's great." This sensitive skin moisturiser soothes skin to restore skin comfort.

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Ultra Face Moisturiser

Price: $ 30.99

Buy Now

Celebrities live on their beauty and talent and it's a must for them to count on trust-worthy skincare products to keep them looking ageless and flawless. Their elaborate skincare routine might be a little hard to follow but these skincare products can definitely do the trick. Get your hands on them right away and upgrade your skincare routine with celeb-inspired products.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Recommended Articles:

7 Benefits of squalane oil

15 Best foundations for combination skin

Best face wash for girls