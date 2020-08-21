Skincare routine to follow every morning for healthy and glowing skin explained by dermatologist Dr Ajay Rana

Your skin needs constant care and attention. The more you look after the needs of the skin, the more healthy and radiant it gets. Find out more

We all do many different things to keep our skin healthy and glowing everyday. But what you do for your skin after waking up every morning defines the health of your skin. Every day, if you follow a routine in the morning for the skin, one that suits its type, you will see the difference in a few days. We all know the importance of nighttime skincare, but a solid morning routine is just as crucial. Nighttime skincare aims to address skin issues before the regenerative process of sleep begins, but daytime skincare is all about protection and preservation. You can’t create a youthful complexion later on, you can only maintain the one you have now. Your skin needs constant care and attention. The more you look after the needs of the skin, the more healthy and radiant it is. It is very important to have a skincare routine for the day and night. The products needed also need to be varied. A healthy skincare routine that can be followed every morning can help prevent skin issues and give you glowing skin.

There could be easy steps to the most effective morning skincare regimen, but let’s be real… nobody’s got time for that. If all you can do each morning is hit the high notes listed below, you’re well on your way to a flawless face all day long.

These are the following skincare routine everyone should follow in the morning:

1. Wash your face With fresh Cold Water after waking up. Washing your face with cold water closes your pores on the skin. It soothes the skin when you wash your face with it first thing in the morning. Cold water also works as an anti-wrinkle agent, slows down the skin ageing process and makes your skin tight and youthful. Cold water is also beneficial for protecting the skin layer from the harmful rays of the sun. Washing your face with cold water in the morning also helps in cleaning the excess oil from your face.

2. In the morning, Cleanse, tone and moisturise the face thoroughly. Using a very gentle toner like rosewater is great to close the open pores and help one feel refreshed. This can be followed up by a moisturiser depending upon your skin type. Also, use the moisturiser in the morning around the eyes to protect this delicate skin.

3. Drink plenty of clear fluids in the morning in the empty stomach to hydrate your body and skin. Hydrating your body helps to detox the skin. Green tea and coconut water are also very effective.

4. Use Glycerin With Rose Water And Lemon Juice serum to your skin in the morning. Mix glycerin, lemon juice and rose water and make a face serum. After washing your face, apply this serum all over your face and neck. Glycerin acts as a good cleanser for the face. It clears your face of all the dirt and oil. Glycerin has moisturising properties and prevents your face from getting dry & dull and also tones your skin, it makes your skin feel tight and fresh.

5. Have a nutritional breakfast. Don’t skip on breakfast. Make fruits, juice and nuts a part of the first meal of your day. You can take smoothie bowls that help to keep your skin healthy and glowing. Also, include green tea, coconut water or any other skin-loving drinks in your breakfast for a boost of hydration.

6. Multani mitti is considered to be heavenly for the skin. After cleaning your face in the morning, apply a multani mitti face pack. Multani mitti can remove all the dirt and dust from your face, and prevent its dryness, too. Multani mitti cleanses the skin well by pulling out all the dirt and impurities. It is a great ingredient to clear the dead skin cells and also removes white and blackheads from the skin.

7. A good sunscreen should be applied all over the exposed areas of the skin in the morning including the skin around the eyes. Every morning, apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen before stepping out and limit your sun exposure to save your skin from radical damage and skin issues like premature ageing signs, dark spots and tanning.

8. Always Spend some time in the morning for a good workout session. Sweating can detoxify the skin and add glow by pumping blood circulation in your body. Cardio, yoga or even walking half an hour can do the job. Especially opt for an outdoor workout to get fresh air and revitalise your skin.

- Inputs by: Dr Ajay Rana, A world renowned Dermatologist and Aesthetic Physician

Also Read: 10 Tips to get rid of forehead wrinkles explained by dermatologist Dr Ajay Rana

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×