The skincare routine you must follow before a goodnight’s sleep

Bless yourself with a sound sleep by using these products before you go to bed.

Have you ever had a super exhausting day and you just cannot wait to tuck yourself in bed and doze off but when you finally get in bed you just cannot sleep? Well, we all have been through this trauma. Sometimes getting a sound and dreamless sleep seems like a dream in itself. The reason why you may not be able to sleep is mainly because even though you are tired, your body is still not relaxed or your mind is still in working mode. In order to relax your body and soothe your mind, we have the easiest skincare routine that you can follow right before you go to bed. These products will not only relax your mind and body, but will also bless you with bright and glowing skin in no time!

LAFCO New York Classic Scented Candle

Before you get into the whole skincare routine, it is very important to set up a soothing environment. This classic scented candle will add an invigorating fragrance to your surroundings and enlighten your mood. This candle oozes out the refreshing fragrance of peony, camellia and rose water. It is the perfect way to calm your mind and relax your sense organs.

Celavi Essence Facial Face Mask

Applying a soothing face mask is super rejuvenating and also calming. This pack comes in a set of 12 deeply-hydrating face masks in different scents and flavours. You can choose one as per your mood and gift yourself with a refreshing skin therapy. These Korean sheet masks will moisturise your skin while helping improve overall tone and firmness.

MAJESTIC PURE Avocado and Coconut Hair Mask

Gently massaging and washing your hair with a shampoo before bed also helps attain a good sleep. However, before you wash your hair you can apply a nourishing hair mask that will repair any type of damage caused to your hair. This hair mask is enriched with shea butter, coconut oil, avocado oil, and biotin which deeply conditions the hair and promotes thicker-looking and visibly shinier hair.

GOLDE Superfood Latte Blend

Making yourself a hot chocolate before bed, definitely helps with gaining sleep but keeping your health in mind, you should switch your hot chocolate with a healthier drink that tastes just the same. This latte blend tastes like your favourite hot cocoa and is packed with antioxidants and essential minerals. It is enriched with turmeric which supports skin glow, debloating, and stress balance. You can blend to combine with your favorite hot or cold drinks.

Spa Luxetique Epsom Salt, Bath Salts

Enjoy a therapeutic bath right before bed with these bath salts which have a delicate and harmonising scent that helps rejuvenate and detoxify the skin. The salts will de-stress your muscles, joints, and skin. They come in 3 scents - lavender, chamomile and rose and are enriched with natural essential oils that promote anti-aging and exfoliate the skin. You can add them to your bath, bucket of water, or even a small tub and relax in a foot soak situation.

Aavark 14Pcs Bath Bombs

These luxurious bath bombs come in a set of 14 carefully curated fragrances of essential oil that will suit your every mood. They are enriched with shea butter, cocoa butter, organic coconut oil that will moisturise your skin and make it soft and smooth. These bath bombs will provide you with a fulfilling relaxing experience before bed and will also treat your skin with the goodness of the natural ingredients.

Organic Vitamin C Serum

You can apply this vitamin C serum after a soothing bath and right before you tuck yourself in bed. It also contains aloe vera, jojoba oil and hyaluronic acid that will provide you with a refreshing effect and will give you radiant, soft and healthy looking skin. It deeply hydrates the skin, improves skin texture and reduces fine lines, wrinkles and hyperpigmentation.

The Original Jade Roller by ina beauty

After you apply the serum, you can gently roll this jade roller all over your face. This roller will ensure that the serum is evenly distributed and absorbed in your skin. It also tightens and smoothens skin, and boosts collagen. The jade stone is known for its healing and anti-inflammatory properties. It removes toxins through lymphatic drainage, relieves stress and facial tension. You can use it on pressure points to relieve sinus and headaches.

Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm

Applying a lip balm before you go to bed is also an essential. Your lip care is just as important as your skincare. This lip balm is infused with nourishing avocado oil and antioxidant-rich acai and pomegranate oils that prevents drying of lips by naturally locking in the moisture for upto 6 hours. It is vegan and cruelty-free, and keeps the lips feeling soft and smooth.

