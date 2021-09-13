Skincare: Say goodbye to dry, chapped lips with these 3 DIY homemade lip scrubs

Looking flawless is our only goal when it comes to beauty. We do so much skincare to make our faces glow. But have you ever thought we might be ignoring the most important part of our face? To look great, your lips must also look great. With all the skincare we do, we miss our lips. And they end up dry and chapped.

Some of you might even take extra care of them, but still, they remain dry. To help with that problem, we have some homemade lip scrubs. These will help you get rid of dry, chapped lips and leave you with soft pink lips.

Milk Cream Scrub

Ingredients:

One tablespoon Sugar (Crystals)​ One tablespoon cream (Malai)

Procedure:

Take the sugar and mix it well with the fresh cream (Malai) extracted from milk. Apply the mixture on your lips and scrub for at least 5-10 minutes. Wash it off with normal water. Do this every day for better results.

Pro Tip: You can also use the cream on your lips and keep it overnight.

Benefits:

Sugar acts as an exfoliator for dry and dead skin to get removed. The cream helps make your lips soft and pink.

Coconut Scrub

Ingredients:

One tablespoon Sugar (Crystals)​ One tablespoon Lemon juice 2-3 drops Coconut Oil

Procedure:

Take the sugar and mix the lemon juice well with it. Add drops of coconut oil to the mixture. Apply this on your lips and massage for 5-10 minutes. Rinse with normal water. Apply regularly to get better results.

Benefits:

Sugar is the exfoliator. Lemon helps in lightening and makes lips pink. Coconut oil helps retain moisture and softness.

Rose Scrub

Ingredients:

One tablespoon Glycerin ​ Three-four Rose petals One tablespoon Lemon juice One tablespoon Sugar

Procedure:

Take the glycerin in a bowl. Add the rose petals in small pieces. Pour the lemon juice in it as well. Add sugar to it and mix it all very well. Apply it on your lips and massage for 5-10 minutes. Wash with normal water. Apply regularly for better results.

Pro Tip: You can keep this mixture overnight as well.

Benefits:

Sugar is the exfoliator in the scrub. Glycerin helps with the softening of the lips. Lemon acts as a lightener, and rose petals give a natural pink tint to your lips.

These were a few lip scrubs that can change your life.

Do try them out and tell us in the comments down below if you want more such DIY remedies.

Follow for more fashion updates @Pinkvillafashion.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt & Malaika Arora stay comfortable yet stylish in white salwar suit set this monsoon: Yay or Nay?