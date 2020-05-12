Skincare secrets to steal from THESE 5 South Korean actresses with glass skin

Curious how Korean celebs have such flawless skin? Read on to know skincare secrets of 5 actresses who have dewy and radiant skin.

From sheet masks to essences, nothing beats the Korean beauty trends. Everyone has been going gaga over the glassy and smooth skin of the Koreans. They have a dewy and luminous skin majorly because they view skincare as an investment, not an obligation. In fact, you might be well-versed with the 10-step Korean skincare routine that has become the favourite of many in the past few years.

However, that is not the only thing that gives the Korean celebs the flawless complexion. Many of these celebrities have their own skincare secrets that they often share publicly. Despite their hectic schedules, they make sure that they manage their skin to look their best on and off camera. Today, we have a list of Korean actresses who shared their beauty secrets with the world.

Scroll down for some skincare secrets and tips from 5 of the most famous South Korean actresses.

Bae Suzy: The 4-2-4 Method

The Miss A singer and actress owes her glowing skin to what she calls the 424 method. What this entails is four minutes of rubbing oil all over the face to remove makeup, followed by two minutes of foaming cleanser, and lastly four minutes of washing it all off.

This is a Japanese method that helps one get healthy skin. It hydrates the skin and reduces the chances of breakouts. The Japanese describe this method as the process of moving stagnation and toxins.

Ha Ji-won: Moisturise, a lot!

The Empress Ki actress thinks that nothing is more important than moisturising your skin. She makes sure her skin does not stay dry for more than 3 seconds. She applies a jelly pack (from her line J-one) immediately after washing her face. She also suggests that if your beauty products are out of reach, then you must have a facial mist to restore the moisture immediately.

Moisturising the skin is important to prevent breakouts and balance skin complexion. If you have dry skin, using a moisturiser can help get smooth skin.

Song Hye-Kyo: DIY skincare

Known for her radiant, dewy complexion, the Descendants of the Sun actress is all about homemade masks. She has shared a couple of recipes, one being her favourite. It includes blending two whites of an egg and a spoonful of honey. Apply the mixture to the face and wash it using lukewarm water when dry. She recommends using the mask fortnightly to brighten the skin and reduce fine lines.

Eggs can help improve the texture of the skin and helps tighten the pores. Meanwhile, honey has antibacterial properties and antioxidants that help slow down the signs of ageing and prevent acne.

Park Shin-Hye: Sheet Masks



Do you love using sheet masks? If so, here is some news. The Heirs actress is a fan of sheet masks too. She religiously applies a mask every day, especially on the sets. She claims that this keeps her skin hydrated and makes it look fresh.

Sheet masks are a great way to hydrate and brighten the skin. It also detoxifies the skin and prevents acne.

Song Ji-Eun: Stay hydrated

Tale as old as time: drinking lots of water is healthy for overall health, including your skin. The My Secret Romance actress makes sure that she drinks 4-5 litres of water in a day. She says if she doesn’t drink water for a long time, she starts to feel the difference in her skin.

Drinking enough water helps combat common skin issues by flushing out the toxins from the body. It gives one a healthy complexion and glowing skin.

Note: Ensure your skin is not allergic to anything before changing your beauty regimen.

