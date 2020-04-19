Skincare: Serums are the latest beauty fad and here's how you can make your own at HOME

Serums are known to address more than one skin problem. Here's how to make your own!

Face serums have been in the market for a while. While they seem to be miraculous, lead to smooth, supple skin, reduce fine lines and slow down the agening process, the perfect serum can take a while to come by. Ideally, serums are used after cleansing and are typically not used on oily skin types.

Only 1-2 drops of a serum should be used on the entire face at a time.

Massaging it on the face ensures blood circulation, reduction of wrinkles and improves elasticity of skin.

Serums can be expensive and the right one for your skin type can also take a while to come by. But did you know, you can make your own serum at home?

Serums are essentially a combination of face oils with other good skincare ingredients like aloe vera, rose water and glycerin.

Ingredients:

Aloe Vera gel - 1 spoon

Rose water - 1 spoon

Vitamin E oil/Jojoba oil/ Sunflower oil/ - 1 spoon

Essential oil (tea tree or camomile) - 6 to 9 drops

Method :

Mix the ingredients well in a bowl. There should be no lumps and the colour should be even throughout the micture.

Use a funnel to pour the mixture into a small bottle which contains a dropper lid.

Shake the bottle well before each use.

The rose water separates from the oils so before using, ensure you shake it well so that all the ingredients are mixed. It makes for a hydrating and calming agent which is also anti-inflammatory and works well with all skin types.

