Skincare: SURPRISING reasons why you are facing adult acne and how to deal with it

We know acne works in mysterious ways and pops up even on the most important days whether you like it or not! While causes like stress, hormones and weather changes can result in acne, sometimes, it is just not it. There are hundreds of reasons that could cause acne and while it’s physically difficult to list all of them, we’re here with a few surprising causes behind your pesky zits. If you’re still annoyed with your acne, these reasons might help you see the causes in a new light!

Baby Hair

The little bits of hair that grows on your forehead has a rather bad reputation in the acne department. The baby hairs cannot be tamed with a rubber band until styled with tools and products. Coming to why it causes acne? Baby hair lingers around on your forehead and transfers bacteria and oil from one pore to another like it’s some stupid game. This is a big reason behind a lot of people experiencing acne on the forehead. Keep your hair off your face at all times and see the difference for yourself!

Your phone

Yes, your phone can be a huge reason behind your cane. The constant cheek touching can transfer bacteria from the phone screen to your face. We do not know where your phone has been kept, where your fingers that touch the phone have been and not to forget every time the air deposits dirt and bacteria on the screen. Make sure to keep your phone clean before you get it to your face. As weird and surprising as it sounds, we’ll say it again. Yes, your phone can cause acne.

Skincare products

Even if you’re using anti-acne products, too much of them can cause havoc. Why? Well, for starters, you do not let your skin deal with it on its own and all the millions of topical treatments and masks that you try will only confuse the skin making it work in mysterious ways. Pick a routine and stick to it. Experimentation with masks and skincare products work when your skin is ready to accept the nutrients and not already working on getting rid of the pimples.

Face Masks

With the pandemic making quite the effect on the world, it is not here to leave your skin alone. The mask you wear can trap in the moisture and end up clogging the pores. Sweat is another agent that helps this process and results in pesky pimples. Now, the solution here would not be to stop wearing masks but to immediately wash the face after. This steals away the control that the moisture has and unclogs the pores immediately.

