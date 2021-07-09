Skincare Tea: 5 facials for you to pin your hopes on in the days to come

Facials can be fulfilling if targeted and done right. Here’s the 101 guide that will help you understand what facials can offer to your skin type.

What did your pre-lockdown life look like? Was it always the one where you saw yourself lean towards DIY options for your skin or salon visits were your best bet? Whatever you preferred, the perfect results would be visible only when you understood what exactly your skin was craving for at the moment. For instance, not all facials suit every skin type. If dull skin is a concern, going in for an acne-fighting facial won’t serve any cause. The glow that you were seeking will then remain a far cry one.

Have you been longing for a facial? We’re here to school you on how your skin can deal with all that tumbles upon it with time from dryness to ageing skin concerns. From basic facials to the ones powdered by technology, let’s find a skincare mate for you today and prevent any mishaps you may witness the next time to get your facial done.

1) Classic Facial

Also referred to as “clean up 101”. The best therapy for people with dry, dull, and normal skin. It helps to deep-cleanse the pores, suck out blackheads, and lock in moisture. Creamy formulas and steams may be used in this process.

2) Hydra Facial

High hydration alert! This thrives on the usage of technology wherein a vacuum like a hand tool is used to extract the gunk leaving your pores open to breathe and it slowly releases out essential hydrating ingredients. This is more like a targeted treatment for extremely dehydrated skin.

3) Intense Pulsed Light

The magic here lies in the light and we guess it’s about time to age backward. It is a form of laser treatment where the expert uses the light to run over the outside layer of your skin through which it is made possible to seep into the layers of your skin to target acne, blemishes, wrinkles, dark spots, etc. A must-try for acne-prone, ageing, and pigmented skin.

4) Aromatherapy oils

While the benefits of aromatherapy are touted in relieving stress and improving blood circulation, facial oils are prepared with time-tested and proven-to-be-beneficial ingredients that have a particular problem to ease. This ancient practice continues to receive inflated demands that rejuvenate and improve the overall health of the skin. It sure benefits all skin types but if your skin is easily prone to acne, consult your dermatologist before use.

5) LED light therapy

While the LED masks have stepped into the houses of celebrities, here’s something to try. LED lights work as a saviour for inflamed, dull skin, and damaged skin caused due to acne, ageing, lack of glow, or the harsh UVA and UVB rays. It involves the usage of multi-coloured wavelengths of lights to do the needful. Blue light seeks to fight the bacteria that breeds acne which in turn contributes to itching, redness, pimples, and scars. While the red light focuses on keeping sebum in check, reducing pore size, and improving blood circulation. Infra-red light stresses on reducing visible signs of ageing like improving elasticity, soothing inflammation, and smoothing out wrinkles.

