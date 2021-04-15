Skincare: THESE 3 ingredient DIY besan face packs will keep your skin glowing and refreshed for the summer

Keep dryness and uneven tanning at bay with these 3-ingredient besan face packs that are easy to whip up. Check it out

No matter how much you try and stay indoors during the summer season, the heat is bound to take a toll on your skin. It often results in uneven tan patches or makes the skin extremely dehydrated and dry. This is your cue to pamper the skin and give it all the TLC it needs. While a good skincare routine helps keep these issues in control, it is also necessary to nourish the skin every now and then and face packs help you do just that. So, instead of opting for expensive salon treatments, all you need to do is walk all the way to your kitchen and whip these easy DIY face packs.

Refreshing cucumber face pack

Directions:

1. Start by grating cucumber and extracting the juice through a muslin cloth.

2. Once you acquire 2 tablespoons of cucumber juice, mix a large spoonful of besan aka gram flour to it.

3. Mix it thoroughly to form a runny paste and then add a spoonful of honey to the mix.

4. Apply to a cleansed face and leave it on for 15 minutes before rinsing it off with cold water.

5. Repeat it once a week to feel refreshed during summer.

Benefits:

Cucumber has cooling benefits that help calm the skin and soothes sunburn. It also hydrates the skin and aids in reducing acne. Besan on the other hand removes uneven tan and cleans the pores while honey works as a natural moisturiser.

Moisturising face pack

Directions:

1. Start by grabbing a tablespoon of besan powder in a bowl and add the required amount of cold milk to form a smooth paste. If you have excessively dry skin, you could even use malai aka fresh cream to create a smooth paste.

2. Add a spoonful of honey and apply the pack on your cleansed face.

3. Leave it on for 15 minutes and wash it off with normal water.

Tip: You can also add a teaspoon of almond powder to the mix and use it as a scrub to remove the dead skin cells. This will also help in removing unwanted tan to reveal fresh and glowing skin.

