Skincare: THESE antibacterial face masks can help you achieve clear skin

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public/antibacterialfacemaskstomakeathomemain2020.jpeg?itok=Gc5R5cTL

Our skin is prone to problems because it comes in contact with numerous impurities and there is no way to prevent that but you can prevent these problems by using some simple DIY antibacterial face masks.

Our skin always comes in contact with numerous impurities like dirt, pollution, bacteria and other such nasty things which can take a toll on your skin. This is why skin problems have become very common. Our skin comes in contacts with a lot of bacteria, including the ones from our hands and that makes it vulnerable to skin problems. But every now and then we need to do our best to cleanse our skin and remove all the impurities. But in order to do that, you don't need to spend money on chemical-based products because you've got all the best natural antibacterial products right at home. This can help you keep your skin free of impurities and kill the harmful bacteria and prevent problems like acne, pimples, rashes, eczema, and such skin infections. With a quick and easy homemade antibacterial face mask, you can reduce the bacteria and impurities that settle on your skin and clog your pores.

Here are some antibacterial face masks that you can make at home.

1. Mix one spoon of turmeric powder with one spoon of honey and make a smooth paste. Apply a thin layer of this mixture on your face and wash off after it dries. Turmeric has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties and honey is rich in antioxidants and also has antibacterial and antimicrobial properties which help clear your skin.

2. Mix 2 spoons of fresh aloe vera gel with 1 spoon of fine green tea powder. Mix it well and avoid any lumps. Apply this all over your face and neck and let stay for up to 20 minutes before you rinse. Green tea is rich in antioxidants and is a large part of skincare and aloe vera has anti-inflammatory properties which can soothe your skin and reduce any skin problems.

3. Mix one spoon of honey with one spoon of baking soda and one spoon of olive oil. Apply this paste all over your face. Leave it in for 20 minutes and then rinse with warm water. Baking soda has antifungal and antimicrobial properties and when mixed with olive oil and honey, it makes for a very potent antibacterial face mask.

4. Mix one spoon of cinnamon powder with one spoon of olive oil and apply it all over your face. Let it dry and then rinse it with warm water and use a mild cleanser. You can also use aloe vera gel instead of olive oil if you have oily skin. Cinnamon has antimicrobial properties and can help remove impurities and bacteria from your skin.

Credits :pinkvillapixabaypexel

Read More