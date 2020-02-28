Skincare: THESE ayurvedic ingredients are what you need to keep your skin glowing this summer

Summer comes parading in accompanied by a gazillion skin issues. Tan, redness, acne, pigmentation and what not, Ayurveda is here to help you deal with these summer nightmares. Take a look!

In the ever expanding world of skincare, technology and science-driven Japanese formulas, Chinese healing techniques and multiple-step Korean routines are favoured these days. The ‘more-the-number-of-bottles- better-the-skin’ school of thought is the latest trend when it comes to beauty and skincare. The question that looms is- Do we really need all those bottles? According to the ancient art of Ayurveda, we don’t. India’s very own treasure trove of ancient formulations and traditional rituals makeup a world of their own. The ayurvedic approach to skincare takes into consideration all aspects of a person’s lifestyle. From nutrition, sleeping pattern, emotional balance to exercise.

With the warm and sometimes blazing hot summer right around the corner, skincare aficionados are already stacking up their cabinets with summer skincare essentials. If you are one of those who believe in the healing and nourishing powers of herbs and natural ingredients, Ayurveda has got your back. After unsuccessfully going through bottles and bottles of skincare products promising healthy and glowing summer skin, let the ancient knowledge of Ayurveda be your saviour angel this summer. Harmonising ancient remedies with modern-day needs, here’s a list of all the ayurvedic ingredients your skin needs this summer.

1. For exfoliation

A good exfoliation is a vital step in your summer skincare routine as the accumulated dead cells ruin the texture of your skin. Green gram powder, neem, sandalwood and fennel powder are excellent exfoliators due to their cleansing properties. They gently cleanse dirt, impurities and dead skin without stripping your skin off its natural oils.

2. For toning

This is a no-brainer that after a good exfoliating session, your pores need a good toner. Toner helps your skin stay hydrated and clean dirt or makeup residues from your skin which the exfoliator couldn’t. A good toner must soothe your skin and help your pores relax. Rose water, cucumber water, jasmine water and aloe vera have sublime anti-inflammatory properties. Make sure you refrigerate that toner for a refreshing boost!

3. For moisturising

Irrespective of the climate, skipping on a good moisturiser is a skincare sin. Pampering your skin with rich natural elements is a must this summer. The process of moisturising helps your skin to lock in all the hyderation provided by a good toner. Sandalwood oil, chickpea flour, honey, yogurt and kasturi manjal (also known as wild turmeric) have great moisturising properties. They add a lush, smooth texture to your skin without making it greasy.

4. For removing tan

The sunny, sometimes blazing summer sun will leave behind a good amount of tan. If you notice that your skin is tanned and damaged by the sun, consider a good oil massage for your face and body. Neem oil diluted with almond oil will soothe the sun damaged skin and also clear bacteria which causes acne and pimples. Orange peel or orange peel powder is an ideal ingredient to detan your skin.

5. Don’t forget the lips

When your lips are exposed to the sun for a prolonged period of time, they become dark and pigmented. Extracts of mint oil mixed with either shea butter or beeswax will do wonders for your damaged lips. Mint nourishes your lips and protects them from the extremely harsh climate, while beeswax or shea butter will provide the much needed moisturisation.

Read More