Skincare: THESE Chinese beauty secrets are extremely popular and worth trying

When you need a few skincare secrets, looking east is the right way to go. Chinese women are known for their luscious locks and ageless skin. This is a result of beauty tips and secrets that have been followed for years. Passed down by generations, these tips have become immensely popular because they do end up giving the desired results.

1. Green Tea:

This one does not come by as a surprise. Green tea is one of the best things to help you get flawless skin. Drinking green tea help rejuvenate the body from within while applying it topically as a toner works wonders even for the deepest layers of the skin. With anti-ageing properties makes it one of the best home remedy secrets of the Chinese.

Pro Tip: As an added twist to the green tea, you can customise your own herbal tea with natural herbs and leaves that work the best for your skin type.

2. Rice Water:

Rice Water is one of the best kept and celebrated beauty secret of Chinese. Even today women use this age-long practise of using rice Water for toning the skin and getting luscious locks.

HOW TO: Use unpolished rice and soak it in water for a few hours. Strain the water and apply it to your skin and hair. It works wonders!

3. Facial Massage:

Face tools like Gua Sha and Jade rollers have been used for as long as Chinese women can remember. These facial massaging tools are used to sculpt the face and massage all the layers of the skin. It is also one of the best things to get the blood flowing and bring a natural flush of colour.

If you're looking to get a new facial tool, Gua Sha and Jade Rollers will prove to be beneficial!

