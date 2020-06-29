Skincare: THESE Korean beauty home remedies will give you PERFECT skin with ingredients from your kitchen

Korean beauty has been killing it in the game of skincare and everything that relates to keeping the skin glowing, clear and young. Find out all the home remedies that they swear by

When it comes to everything Korean beauty and skincare, more is really more. With their extensive 10-step skincare routine, you can only imagine how clear and glass-like their skin feels. While the world is gradually trying to adopt their 10-step method to glowy skin, there are quite a lot of home remedies that have been hidden under the bed. So today, we’re not here to ask you buy some expensive products or follow a long routine but in fact, tell you all about home remedies and how Koreans make the most of the ingredients in their kitchen.

Rice Water

Rice water is one of the biggest secrets behind their flawless skin. It is one of the oldest beauty hacks and it is known that women used to bathe in rice water. Rice water has a lot of nutrients and minerals which are good for the skin. It is one of the simplest home remedies and requires minimum effort and time. All you need to do is wash rice and soak them in water overnight. The next morning, wash your face with it and you’ll be good to go!

Facial Massage

Gua Sha and Jade Rollers have both become popular after people realised how facial massage can benefit the skin. Facial massage encourages lymphatic drainage while it also promotes blood circulation and leaves the skin glowing. When done in the right way, facial massage can also tighten the skin and reduce visible signs of ageing.

Barley Tea

Barley tea is filled with antioxidants that work a whole lot in the skin department. Koreans swear by their teas, especially barley. It is also filled with antioxidants and fibre that helps in rejuvenating the skin from within.

10-second rule

This is not much of a home remedy as much as a trick. According to quite a lot of beauty norms in Korea, it is important to apply your toner within 10 seconds of washing your face. This means that you do not let the external air dehydrate the skin and give the nourishment that you just stripped off.

