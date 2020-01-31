Skincare: THESE products should be part of your beauty closet to keep your undereye skin healthy

Our under eye needs as much care as the rest of our skin. While we have usually have a solid skincare routine, we don't pay enough attention to our undereye. So, here are some products you need to invest in to ensure you do not have dark circles

A skincare routine is essential to maintain healthy skin. But, as we age our skin does too and it all starts to show with our under eyes. The skin under our eyes is thin and easily gets damaged. Fine lines, wrinkles and damage is a normal problem that we end up having to deal with. This is why it's very important to start caring for your undereye just as much as we care for the rest of our skin. Since our undereye needs special care we need to have a separate skincare routine for it. This will also help eradicate problems like dark circles and puffiness. If you're wondering what constitutes an eye care routine, here are some products that are essential to take special care of your under eyes.

1. Eye Cream

Your under-eye needs special care and the best way to do so is to invest in a good eye cream which can nourish your under-eye and keep the skin healthy. Good eye cream is an essential part of a healthy under eye skincare routine. Use eye cream before you put on your makeup or moisturiser.

2. Sunscreen

Use a good sunscreen for your under-eye as well. The harsh ultraviolet rays from the sunlight can easily damage the thin skin under your eyes and it needs as much SPF as the rest of your skin.

3. Retinol Cream

Invest in an undereye cream which has a high retinol content. Retinol is essential for our skin as it helps boost the collagen levels and keeps the skin under the eyes healthy and firm. It also prevents fine lines and wrinkles. Using an eye cream with retinol for your night care routine can prove to be beneficial.

4. Moisturise or Hydrate

The main cause of unhealthy skin is due to the lack of moisture and hydration. Eye cream is not enough to moisturise your undereye and in order to do that, you need a serum with hyaluronic acid and vitamin C or a hydration oil.

