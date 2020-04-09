Skincare Tips: 5 Face mists that you can make at home for oily skin

Facial mists are essential to beat the heat during the summertime especially for oily skin because it can hydrate our skin and make us feel refreshed but you can always make it at home with some basic kitchen ingredients.

Summer is almost here and along with the harsh summer heat comes a lot of skin problems. Along with the weather our skincare routine also needs to change in order to help our skin adjust to the atmosphere. It is very important to keep our skin healthy and fresh during the scorching summer heat especially if you have oily skin. Oily skin can become sticky and greasy during the summertime due to the heat and sweat mixing with the beauty products on our skin.

Facial mists are the best way to make our skin feel fresh, clean and cool during the summer season. Face mist is an essential skincare product, especially during summers. But not all of us can afford to spend loads of money on a refreshing face mist meant for oily skin and this is why we all need to know natural ways to make it at home without much trouble. Some of the most basic natural ingredients can help you make a refreshing facial mist at home.

Here are home remedies to make facial mist for oily skin.

1. Take one spoon of fresh aloe vera gel and put it in a spray bottle, add half a spoon of freshly squeezed lemon juice and fill the bottle with water and mix it well. Put it in the fridge and let it cool a bit before you use it.

2. Take a bowl of lukewarm water and add one whole rose flowers petals to it, also add a few mint leaves and mix it well. Allow it brew for up to 30 minutes and then let it cool. Strain the mixture and pour it in a spray bottle and use it to refresh your skin.

3. Boil a few neem leaves in 3 to 4 cups of water and strain it. Now add 4 to 5 drops of clove essential oil in this mixture and pour it in a spray bottle and use when needed.

4. Brew one cup of chamomile tea for an hour and let it cool. Add a few drops of jojoba oil in one cup of water and mix it with the chamomile tea. Pour it in a spray bottle and use.

5. Take 2 cups of boiling water and put 2 green tea bags in it and let it brew for an hour. Pour it in a spray bottle and add a few drops of vitamin E oil and shake it well. You can refrigerate it and use this facial mist to cleanse and refresh your skin.

Credits :pinkvillapexelpixabay

