Skincare Tips: Avoid THESE skincare mistakes while traveling

We often travel to places, be it for work or for leisure or for a nice vacation but that doesn't mean that your skincare should take a backseat.

Packing for your trips can be a big hassle. Packing right is an essential part of travelling but irrespective travelling can take a toll on you and your skin if you're not careful. Our skin goes through a lot when it has to go through a climate change and all the dirt and pollution and it takes a toll on your skin and that eventually becomes pretty evident on your skin. Not taking care of your skin while you travel can lead to numerous skin problems which is why it's essential to not skip out on packing your skincare products no matter what happens. Even after making a checklist and knowing your baggage limit, sometimes we still make a mistake and make mistakes while packing out skincare products that are essential for our skin. Travelling means that our skin needs more care than usual. While it's important for you to enjoy your vacation, don't forget to also take immense care of your skin while you're exploring a new place. But for this to happen it's essential to ensure that you don't make skincare mistakes while you're travelling.

Here are some travel skincare mistakes we all need to avoid.

1. Carrying big full bottles of your skincare products can be difficult and there's a possibility of leakage. Pack small travel sized skincare products that you use or you can simply invest in travel sized bottles to pack all your skincare products.

2. We often don't think about the weather of the place we're going to when we pack our skincare products. This is probably why we often fail to carry extra moisturiser for the cold weather or lightweight products for a dry or sunny place.

3. It's not unusual to forget one or two things when you're packing and if you forget your skincare product you simply pick one from the nearest store whenever you can but buying products that your skin is not used to can do a lot of harm to your skin.

4. Traveling means we need to pee a lot and using public toilets is not very comfortable or safe which is why most people avoid drinking too much water but leaving your skin dehydrated is not such a good idea. Carry a toilet seat sanitizer instead of damaging your skin.

5. While travelling we often forget to carry a good body lotion and we forget to care for our feet and hands and lip balms are often the one skincare product that people forget while packing their travelling skincare essential.

