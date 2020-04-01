Skincare Tips: Beat the heat of the summer with these easy morning rituals

Do you often get skin trouble during the summer? Then, you should resort to these morning rituals to keep your skin protected from the heat damage. Check them out right below.

Summer is on its way and it is that time of the year when the scorching heat of the sun is going to give our skin a tough time. Sweat, dirt and dust, oil together clog the pores of the skin, as a result skin cannot breathe properly and get problems. One of the most common problems during summer is acne due to the excess oil secretion. It sometimes becomes really tough to care of our skin during the summer season. We keep trying different types of skincare products to pamper our skin, but often they also fail to keep the skin flawless.

But taking care of the skin during summer season is not that tough and it also doesn’t require any expensive products. You need to practice morning rituals to pamper your skin to keep it protected from the heat. One of the rituals is keeping yourself hydrated as much as possible. Check out the others.

Tips to follow to keep your skin protected from the heat of the summer.

Hydration is the key

Drink water on an empty stomach in the morning and keep yourself hydrated as much as possible. Drink a lot of water in the entire day. You can also add some lemon to water and drink that to detoxify.

Use a mild cleanser

Wash your face in the morning with a mild cleanser with anti-oxidants in it. It will remove the dead skin cells thus keeping the skin fresh and clear. You can also use a foam-based face wash to wash off the excess oil from the skin.

Take a good exfoliant

Exfoliate your skin after cleansing with a mild scrub to clear the clogged pores and get glowing skin. Use the scrub two times a week.

Use ice cubes

Wrap two or three ice cubes in a clean cloth and gently rub the cloth on the skin. This reduces pores, removes dead skin, hydrates the skin.

Don’t forget sunscreen

Always use a sunscreen and try to re-apply the sunblock every two to three hours. Choose a sunscreen that has at least SPF 50 with UVA+++ to get the maximum protection from the sun.

Use a lip balm

Your lips are also needed to get protected from the sun like the skin. So, you can wear a lip balm with SPF in it to protect your lips.

Use a blotting paper

Take some blotting papers and dab it on the skin. It will absorb the excess oil to make your skin look fresh again. You can also carry them in your bag to use while you are travelling.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More