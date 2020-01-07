Skincare Tips: THIS is the correct order of applying skincare products

Not applying your skincare products in the right order can make all your efforts to care and repair and pamper your skin go worthless and this is why we need to ensure that we do our skincare routine in the correct order.

We love our skin and we do everything in our power to care for our skin the best that we can. But this doesn't mean that our skincare routine is easy. Skincare can be tough and sometimes even confusing with so many products and variations and options available in the market, it's impossible to just do everything right. We tend to get confused with our serums and toners and moisturisers and all the other products and then comes the confusion of picking the right product for our skin. Not all of us are skincare experts and most of us find it difficult to understand which skin type we have and in such a case it's always good to consult a skin specialist and understand your skin and all it's needs. Once that is done, you may have to play around with a few products to understand what suits your skin the best but even after all of this you may end up struggling with your skin and your skin quality may not improve, all because you are making mistakes in your skincare routine. It's essential to know the right order to apply your skincare products in order to get maximum benefits. Here is the correct order of applying your skincare products during the day and the night as well.

Day Skincare Routine

- Start with a good cleanser to clean your face and remove all the dirt and grime. Though our morning face may not have much of it, it's always a good idea to clean your skin and remove any leftover product residue.

- The second step is toning. Use a good toner that hydrates your skin and unclogs your pores and gets rid of blackheads.

- Serums may seem useless but they're actually essential for your skin. Use a good serum that can nourish and hydrate your skin the right way.

- Find a light eye cream for your eyes. Your under eyes need special care and attention and this means that you need to use a good undereye cream that can fix your puffy eyes and hydrate your undereye and keep it looking healthy.

- The next step is to moisturise your skin with the right kind of moisturiser that can keep your skin soft and supple and prevents it from looking dry or too oily, depending on your skin type.

- When you step out during the day, your skin is exposed to the sun's UV rays which makes your skin age faster and damages your skin as well. This is why our skin needs some protection from these ultraviolet rays. Apply a good sunscreen with SPF and keep your skin protected.

Night Skincare Routine

-Begin your night skincare routine by removing your makeup with a good makeup remover or a natural makeup remover like baby oil or olive oil.

- Post this you need to use a cleanser to clean your skin and remove any excess dirt or grime or makeup residue followed by a good toner and a hydrating and nourishing nighttime serum.

- Apply a good eye cream that is heavier than your day eye cream and can heal your eyes and treat your dark circles and massage it around your eyes for some relief.

-Spot Treatment is essential for the night skincare routine. Nighttime is the best time to repair your skin and a good spot treatment cream can help treat your scars and spots and any other skin problem as well.

- Finish off your night skincare routine with a good night cream which is hydrating and helps repair your damaged skin and makes it look more youthful and fresh.

Credits :pinkvilla

Read More