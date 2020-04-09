Skincare Tips: Dermatologist Dr Apratim Goel reveals why you should add Vitamin C in your skincare routine

Celebrity dermatologist Dr. Apratim Goel, Director of Cutis Skin Studio has shared why and how one can use vitamin C in our daily skincare routine.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, we have a lot of time in our hands. Now, we can focus on our health, skin and hair care which we often ignore thanks to a hectic schedule. We have been sharing several skin and hair care tips with our readers that you can follow during this shutdown period. Today we are talking about how vitamin C can come to your aid to get flawless skin. Celebrity dermatologist Dr. Apratim Goel, Director of Cutis Skin Studio has shared why and how you should add vitamin C in a daily skincare routine.

She explained that Vitamin C aka scorbic acid is a potent antioxidant that can neutralize free radicals. Using the same, one can have several benefits such as better collagen production, protection against sun damage, brightening and hydrating skin, reduction in pigmentation and prevention against skin sagging among others. For the unversed, foods that rich in vitamin C are broccoli, cantaloupe, cauliflower, kale, kiwi, orange juice, papaya, red, green or yellow pepper, sweet potato, strawberries, and tomatoes among others.

How can you use vitamin C in a daily skincare routine?

Oral supplements

If you are unable to have natural sources of Vitamin C then you can go for supplements. Dr. Apratim says, "1000mg of daily Vitamin C will not only help to build better immunity but also works really well for your skin. Some of the vitamin C supplements that you can try are tab Skyfizz 1000mg, tab Nutrafizz 1000mg. These are water-dispersible tablets. You can take one daily. If you have low immunity or a smoker, then you can take 2 to 3 tablets a day."

Vitamin C serums

She shared how Vitamin C based serums can work as a magic for the skin. She said "Although topical vitamin C is generally well-tolerated, all skin products have the potential to cause side effects. You should always do a patch test to assess your risk for allergic reactions. A good rule of thumb is to cleanse, apply vitamin C serum, and then moisturize. Make sure that the serum has at least 15% of pure ascorbic acid. Also, it can be safely used in conjunction with other active ingredients. Some good Vitamin c serums available are Fair C serum, Sesderma vit C serum and Navibrite gel among others."

IV infusions

There are several treatments such as IV infusion therapy which has a cocktail of Vitamins and Glutathione. This treatment helps in achieving flawless skin and one can go for this session every 15 days.

