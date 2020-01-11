Skincare Tips: Follow THESE steps to combat dark circles

Worried about your dark circles under the eyes? Follow these steps to combat the problem and get more vivid eyes.

We are always very conscious of the skin of our face. But that does not include our eyes. But eyes are the most essential and vulnerable part of the face. As the skin of the eye area is thinner, it gets damaged easily if not taken good care of. As a result, eyes become puffy and dark circles with age. But this can be handled with proper eye-care. But the products also have to be genuine. Check out these ways of taking care of your eyes to make it more youthful and livelier.

Do wear sunglasses

Sun protection is always the most important part of skincare routine. As we wear sunscreen to protect our skin from sun damage, eyes are also needed to be protected from the sun wearing proper sunglasses. Never opt for the ones, which are sold in local markets. You can also use zinc oxide sunscreen; it doesn't irritate the eyes.

Choose the right skincare and makeup products

If the skincare and makeup products don't suit the skin, eyes are the first to react on it. If the eyes become itchy, irritated and red, then stop using that eye-cream, eye-shadow, and concealer, if the symptoms come from them. Check out the ingredients of the product before buying it.

What should be in eye-care products

Opt for the eye-care products, which contain retinol, Hyaluronic acid, polypeptides, vitamins B, C, and K, caffeine, ceramides and moisturisers.

Combat dark circles

To combat the dark circles, stop taking too much salt. Start to eat celery, collard greens, asparagus, and bananas. Get an abundance of antioxidants to reduce inflammation and puffiness. You can also add sliced orange, cucumber, lemons, or lime to your water.

Increase probiotic intake

Take probiotics like yoghurt, kimchi, and sauerkraut for the balanced gut microbiome. It helps to support the absorption of B vitamins, which is essential for healthy skin. Always use an eye serum rich in vitamin C and aminoguanidine.

DISCLAIMER: These tips and tricks are advised based on research and easy accessibility. However, it is always advised to consult a doctor or to do a patch test before using them to avoid allergic reactions.

Credits :Pinkvilla

