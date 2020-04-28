Skincare tips to get healthy and glowing skin during the quarantine

The quarantine is the perfect time to start with a good skincare regime. With very little on the agenda, here's how you can take care of your skin

1. IT’S THE PERFECT TIME TO START WITH SKINCARE REGIME

Develop a habit of:

- Using Sunscreen:

Now that you are quarantined at home, you can use this time to take care of your skin and make the most of it. Using sunscreen is not only necessary if you go out but also if you’re indoors. UVA rays can still hit you even if you’re not under direct sunlight.

- Moisturize:

At these times you may forget to moisturise your skin, but the best way you can help your skin is to give it proper hydration. You can also try some DIY moisturisers or masks that will pamper your skin with other benefits as well.

- Incorporate to use Retinol at night in your skincare regime because it’s very effective for anti-ageing

2. MAKE FACE MASKS and HAIR MASKS at home; homemade masks protect you from side effects. Looking at your skin or hair condition select the ingredients and use them as masks.

3. Frequent Hand washing can dry up your hands so it’s important to apply moisturizer on your hands after washing to avoid skin allergies. Use mild soaps.

4. BEAUTIFY FROM INSIDE OUT

- Work on your internal health by regularly exercising and yoga. This can help you balance your hormones.

- Drink 4-5 litres water in a day this detoxifies the body and gives clearer skin.

- Keep yourself busy in activities that are good for your mind, as stress can be a bad effect on your skin health.

5. EXFOLIATION AT HOME

- Make homemade gentle scrubs including ingredients like coffee or sugar. This will let get rid of dead skin.

- If you have sensitive skin, avoid exfoliating your face instead you can exfoliate your nose only.

Inputs By: Ms Lalita Arya, Vice President-Dermapuritys

Credits :GETTY IMAGES

