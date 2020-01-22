Skincare Tips: THIS is how you can boost your collagen levels for youthful skin

You cannot prevent skin ageing but you can delay the process by taking better care of your skin and in order to do that you need to ensure that your skin collagen levels remain high and your skin remains firm and healthy.

Our skin requires collagen in order to remain healthy, firm and youthful. Collagen is a protein that helps our skin stay supple and young. It's extremely crucial for our skin but with time the collagen level in our skin starts decreasing which in turn causes our skin to lose its elasticity and causes fine lines and wrinkles and sagging skin. Our skin ages with time but in order to prevent premature skin ageing we need to care for our skin and take steps to increase our collagen levels. Collagen helps our skin remain moisturised and healthy and helps our skin cells repair and renew themselves. Collagen is essential to maintain the elasticity and youthfulness of our skin. Other than our usual skincare routine, we also need to take extra precautions and care to ensure that our skin remains firm and increase our collagen levels to maintain our skin in the long run. Though it's not possible to prevent skin ageing we can delay the process of skin ageing and keep our skin fresh and soft and beautiful. These tips can help you boost the collagen levels of your skin.

1. Hyaluronic acid

Hyaluronic acid is known to have a positive impact on our skin and it aids in boosting collagen levels of our skin. Add some hyaluronic acid to your skincare routine. You can invest in a good skincare serum with hyaluronic acid or you can add foods that are rich in amino acids as well as hyaluronic acids in your diet or take it as a supplement.

2. Vitamin C

Vitamin C helps your body in increasing the production of collagen which helps your skin remain healthy and firm. You can use a skincare product like a cream or a serum which contains vitamin C or include it in your diet by having vitamin C rich foods like green leafy vegetables or citrus fruits.

3. Antioxidants

Antioxidants aid our skin by protecting it from the free radicals that damage it and also boost collagen production. They also help our skin remain fresh and rejuvenate our skin as well as renew and repaid our skin cells. Add more antioxidant-rich foods in your diet like berries and green tea and other such things.

4. Retinol

Retinol is used to increase the elasticity of our skin by increasing the collagen production and improving the lifespan of collagen. Retinol also prevents any compounds from destroying or reducing the collagen levels. You can add skincare products with retinol content in your skincare regime to improve your skin.

Credits :medical news today

