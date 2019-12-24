Skincare Tips: THIS nighttime skincare routine is just what our skin needs

A good nighttime skincare routine can help keep our skin healthy and soft and supple but not many people know what is the right kind of nighttime skincare regime that we should follow.

It's very important to take care of our skin on a daily basis and set a routine for our skin. Our skin too requires a little bit of care and discipline. If you want a good quality skin and want to prevent any skin problems, it's best to care for it before things get out of hand. This means that other than your daily basic skincare routine, you should also have a nighttime skincare routine because our skin cells tend to regenerate during the evening and the night time when we go to sleep. This is when our skin gets to be stress-free and relaxed and a good nighttime skincare routine can work wonders for our skin. It's also good to focus on a good anti-ageing skincare treatment during the nighttime as this helps prevent wrinkles and fine lines and restores your skin to it's glory! This is why we all need a healthy nighttime skincare regime for healthy and happy skin. Here's an easy nighttime skincare routine that we all need.

1. Makeup Removal

It's very important to remove your makeup before you go to bed no matter what. Allowing your makeup to stay in can often lead to clogged pores which cause breakouts and skin problems which can often degrade your skin quality. Use a simple makeup remover or a makeup removing wipe to cleanse your face and remove all the makeup.

2. Cleanse

Simply removing the makeup does not mean that your skin is clean or clear. Use a good cleanser or face wash to clean your face and remove all the dirt and grime from your skin and pores. This is very important for your skin because if your skin isn't clean, it won't be able to benefit from the following skincare steps.

3. Treat

Invest in a good skincare serum to suit your skin type and something that focuses on your skin problems like acne preventing serum for acne-prone skin and a vitamin C rich serum for skin with hyperpigmentation and so on. Nourish your skin and pamper it with a good serum.

4. Hydrate

Invest in a good quality toner or make one at home. Be it summer or winters, your skin always needs some hydration and a good hydrating toner is just what your skin needs to remain supple and soft.

5. Moisturise

The last but not the least, it's essential to moisturise your skin with a good moisturiser or a night cream. The market is full of nourishing night creams that can work wonders with your skin. Pick a moisturiser or a night cream that suits your skin.

Credits :healthline

