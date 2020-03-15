https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public/skincare_tips_say_goodbye_to_summer_skin_problems_with_expert_dermatology_advice_from_dr_jaishree_sharad.jpg?itok=-orfVFlu

The summer heat brings along all the skin woes and while you still have time, here are all the ways you can control it, explains, dermatologist, Dr Jaishree Sharad.

As the summer season is getting near and near, we know for a fact that it is going to get worse when it comes to the health of our skin. While the summers bring in the holidays, it also brings in all the heat that makes it worse for our skin to maintain itself. So, being ahead of ourselves, Pinkvilla exclusive spoke to Dermatologist, Dr Jaishree Sharad who gave us tips on how to survive all kinds of summer skin issues. Check it out

Prickly heat

Apply a cool powder on your chest, shoulders, back & face too.

Wear loose-fitting cotton clothes.

Shower at least twice a day.

Spray thermal water mist whenever you sweat.

Avoid sweat to accumulate on your skin. Cool off under a fan.

Fungal infection

Dry yourself well after a shower & dust clotrimazole powder in all body folds such as underarms, groin, under the breast.

Use a ketoconazole cream at night.

Wash clothes in hot water & sun dry them before wearing. This will prevent the fungus from growing on your clothes.

Avoid wearing tight-fitting denim in summer

Acne

Use a salicylic acid-based facewash to unclog pores

Apply 2.5% benzoyl peroxide cream on the pimples/acne

Avoid using oil-based cosmetics or creams

Avoid oiling your hair.

Wash your face at least twice a day

Avoid having dairy & sugar

Suntan

Make sunscreen a part of your life. Apply at least half a teaspoon of sunscreen with SPF 30 on the entire face & neck. Reapply after 2 hours if outdoors.

Do not forget to use your hats, scarves & chic glasses.

Apply a vitamin C serum once a day & a kojic acid-based cream at night.

Use a mixture of yoghurt & turmeric on tanned skin for 10 mins daily for the tan to go.

Take plenty of vitamin C in your diet.

Heat Boils

Drink 2-3 litres of water in a day.

Replace aerated drinks, tea & coffee with lime /lemon juice, coconut water, buttermilk

Avoid sugar in your diet. So sweets, smoothies, milkshakes, chocolates & mangoes have to be out.

Keep yourself dry and clean. Sweaty clothes will provide room for bacteria.

Apply mupirocin cream if you develop a boil.

