Skincare Tips: THESE are the signs which show your skincare regime is not beneficial

New skincare products can affect the skin, thereby leading to irritation and skin allergies. It is important to check if they suit your skin. Read below to know how you can do it.

The skin is the most sensitive thin layer of tissue. So, we tend to try different new skincare products for keeping the skin as healthy as possible. But have we ever thought about checking the effectiveness of the products? Do they work well on our skin? If a product cannot show any result within a week then we jump to the other to seek help and that's quite unhealthy for the skin. So, there are several things about the skincare products which we need to know about before cutting them out of our skincare routine. Check out the tips given to know whether your new skincare regime is effectual. And if it is not, then what you should do as an OTC (over-the-counter treatment) to save your skin.

Skin-breakouts

The skin may have breakouts sometimes. However, if it continues to happen even after the application of your new skincare product, then the regime is not helping your skin. Either it is unable to remove the excess sebum production and dead cells or they are over-drying the skin causing breakouts on the skin. Always look for a product that has a balance between removing excess oil and moisturisation in the ingredients.

Discolouration of the skin

Sun damage often causes dark spots and patches on the skin. But this can also be the reason for the reaction of your new skin-brightening products. In this case, immediately stop using the products and apply Vitamin C serum to reduce the dark spots on the skin. Then, use a sunscreen before going outside to prevent further damage to the skin.

Itchiness and irritation on the skin

Often new skincare products cause a reaction on the skin which results in itching and irritation. Stop using the existing products. When the irritation gets cured then find out what is causing the problem.

Cleansing

The tight feeling caused by post-wash dryness is harmful to our skin as it washes off all the essential oils and barriers from the skin. This can lead to severe skin damage in the future. So, dermatologists always recommend using a soap-free and mild cleanser. If you cannot find the right cleanser for you, consult a dermatologist.

Correct usage

For getting the best result out of your new skincare regime, you need to make sure that you are using them properly. Take just a pea-sized amount of the product and apply them with the upper portion of the fingers. This mantra will help you while cleansing, toning, applying serum, using moisturiser and sunscreen.

Redness on the skin

If your new skincare regime shows red bumps on the skin then apply an anti-inflammatory cream or gel. The redness is a sign of adult rosacea. According to dermatologists, niacinamide serum is a common over-the-counter treatment for it.

You cannot see any improvements

Generally, skincare products take from a week to a month to show visible results. But don't give up on the products after using them for one week. It may take a longer time. Pigment-reducing products take at least six weeks to show results and acne products take a few weeks to work.

