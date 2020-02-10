Skincare Tips: THESE healthy acids help to get a glowing skin; Check it out

Do you want to your skin glow? Check out these healthy acids to give your skin vibrant.

Sometimes normal face wash, creams and scrubs are not enough to pamper your skin. Therefore, you need healthy acids to revamp your skin. There are numerous types of acids with nutrients to use for your skin. Some have medicated creams and ointments, while others are used in beauty products. But do you know how these acids help your skin and how to use them? Here, we have made a list of the nourishing acids and their usages to help you get a hydrated, supple and wrinkle-free skin.

Check out the healthy acids to get a glowing skin right below:



Glycolic acid

It's a mild acid that comes with anti-ageing properties to reduce your fine lines and wrinkles. Girls in their 20s can also use this acid as it's extremely mild.



Hyaluronic Acid

This acid works as the humectant for the skin. It can collect the moisture around you and lock it onto your skin. This acid contains anti-ageing properties that make your skin hydrated. So, people with dry skin can opt for this acid to keep your skin moisturised.



Lactic acid

Lactic acid comes with a mild exfoliant and it helps to remove the dead skin cells without making the skin rough. This acid also increases the moisture level in our skin providing it with enough level of hydration.



Retinoic Acid

If you are looking for a good anti-ageing product, then this acid is all you need. It comes with vitamin A that protects our skin from the harmful free radicals. It also boosts the hydration level in our skin.



Mandelic Acid

This acid is found in bitter almonds and works as a great exfoliant. It helps to reduce pigmentation, cures acne and protects the skin from sun damage.



Salicylic Acid

Salicylic Acid is predominantly known to ward off acne and scars caused by acne. It comes with anti-inflammatory properties that remove the layer of dead skin cells from your skin. This is highly used in face washes, creams and serums.



L-Ascorbic Acid

This acid is known to be the pure form vitamin C that boosts collagen production in the skin and brightens the skin up. But it easily gets damaged with the exposure to sunlight, air and heat.



Azelaic Acid

This is mainly used to treat rosacea and severe acne. The anti-inflammatory properties of this acid help to reduce redness of the skin.

