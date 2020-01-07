Skincare Tips: THESE herbal teas can help you to improve your skin

Your favourite herbal tea might be just the thing that your skin needs to treat skin conditions and improve your skin quality and make you look more radiant. Read on to know more.

Due to the cold weather, we're all switching over from lemonade and sodas to a hot cup of tea or coffee which can work wonders for our health and also keep us warm. Be it your regular masala chai or your herbal, they're all known to have numerous health benefits that work wonders for your body but did you know that these very herbals teas can also help you with all your skin woes? Herbal teas are rich in antioxidants and nutrients that can repair your skin and undo the damage that your daily stress and pollution and product buildup can do. This is why herbals teas are an essential part of skincare because skincare is a lot more than just the products that you use to keep your skin healthy. Along with your balanced diet, you also need the right herbal teas to keep your skin happy and healthy and pampered and if you're wondering which herbal teas to try for treating your skin problems, here are some that are the perfect solution.

1. Chamomile Tea

While this tea can do magic if you're suffering from sleep problems, it also has beauty benefits that most people are unaware of. Chamomile tea is rich in antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties which make it a good solution for acne. You can sip on some chamomile tea to reduce your breakout and also apply it on your skin to treat acne and inflammation.

2. Green Tea

Other than the numerous health benefits, green tea is also known to be a great beauty ingredient. It's often used as an exfoliator in home remedies but it is also known to reduce the excess production of sebum in your skin and makes your skin healthy and shiny.

3. Lemongrass Tea

This tea helps detoxify your body as well as your skin and helps your skin stay healthy. But if you're struggling with acne and blemishes, a cup of lemongrass tea can prevent it and you can always apply it on your skin topically for a soothing and cooling impact.

4. Oolong Tea

Oolong tea is rich in antioxidants and helps cleanse your body and skin from toxins. If your skin is damaged and pigmented and you have dark spots and wrinkles, this tea is perfect for your skin. You can apply a mixture of oolong tea on your skin to reduce the signs of ageing. It is also known to protect your skin from the damage that ultraviolet rays of the sun can do.

5. Lavender Tea

Lavender smells amazing but other than that it is also known to soothe your skin. It has a cooling and soothing impact on your skin and can reduce irritated skin as well as redness and inflammation. It can have a calming impact on skin infections and helps reduce its impacts on your skin as well.

6. Kombucha Tea

This tea is a fermented beverage and has components that can detoxify your skin and hydrate it at the same time. If you're struggling with skin ageing, this tea can improve the elasticity of the skin and reduces wrinkles and fine lines and make it look more youthful. It also improves the texture of your skin and cleanses and clarifies it. You can drink this tea or even apply it topically.

Credits :Times Of India

