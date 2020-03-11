Skincare Tips: THESE home remedies will help you get rid of all the Holi colours from your skin

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public/whatsapp_image_2020-03-05_at_6.01.14_pm.jpeg?itok=RfpR8ZPi

The festival of colours is known to shoo away the bad for good things in life. While this is what the tradition says, playing Holi with colours actually invites all the bad stuff into your skin making it worse for its health. While some people have definitely stopped celebrating the festival, others really love to do it and while at it is important to do it the right way.

Nowadays, Holi has only become about loads of synthetic colour and buckets of dirty water. So as important as it is to have a routine before Holi, it is also imperative to make the most of your skincare regime after the festival is over. Because let’s be honest, the real work does start when you have to get rid of all the colours off of your skin.

Your struggle with the colours begins the moment Holi ends. So what exactly can you do to remove those pesky colours from your skin?

Gram Flour pack

Gram flour (besan) is a boon sent from heaven for healthy skin. One of the best ways to remove Holi colours from your body is by applying a besan and curd pack on your skin.

Ingredients:

Besan – 2 tablespoon

Turmeric powder ½ teaspoon

Curd- 1 tablespoon

How to:

Mix all the ingredients and apply them evenly on your skin. Let it dry for 5 minutes before gently scrubbing it off with cold water.

Yolk Yogurt hair pack

There is a huge possibility that all the colour in your hair won't come off with a single wash. And that is exactly when yolk yoghurt mask will come to the rescue.

Ingredients:

Egg yolk- 1

Yogurt- 2 tablespoons

Honey- ½ tablespoons

How to:

Add all the ingredients in a dry bowl and mix them thoroughly. Divide your hair into smaller sections and apply this pack evenly on each part. Try to gently massage your roots with this pack. Let it dry for 5-10 minutes and then rinse it off with cold water. You can then go ahead and wash your head with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Multani Mitti and lemon Pack

Not everyone you know likes to use gulal while playing Holi. Many people like to opt for things that are more abrasive on your skin. While it can be difficult to dodge everyone with harmful colours you can surely now remove them with ease. Just mix Multani mitti (fuller’s earth) with some lemon and apply it evenly on your skin before washing it off with cold water.

Aloe Vera gel

I've come across many people who over-scrub their skin to get rid of all the excessive colours. This can eventually lead to breakouts, dry skin, and irritation. You must ensure that you do not over-scrub your face or body. But in case it happens then aloe vera gel will come very handy to soothe the burning sensation on your skin.

Coldwater bath

One of the biggest blunders that one makes after the Holi celebration is by taking a bath in warm water. Warm water does nothing but makes synthetic colours stick stronger on your skin. Thus, you must take a cold water bath for these Holi hacks to work properly and efficiently.

Moisturize

All the synthetic colours and the number of showers that you'll take to remove the colours will surely strip your skin from moisture. Thus, moisturizing your skin with your regular lotion or with oil must be your top priority after each bath.

With these tips with you, you are now Holi ready for this festival in your style.

Remedy inpurts by: Dr. Nirupama Parwanda, Dermatologists & Founder - Zolie Skin Clinic.

