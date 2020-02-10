Skincare Tips: THESE homemade face mists can brighten up your skin

A good face mist can be really expensive but it's essential for our skin. What if you could just make a natural face mist at home?

Be it the crazy heat or the chilly winds or the humidity, we always need a little bit of freshness for our skin. Our face comes in contact with loads of pollutants, dirt, grime, bacteria and other such impurities that can take a toll on our skin. You may have a proper skincare routine to keep your skin clean and healthy but it's not enough to keep our skin going throughout the day. With all the pollution and changes in the atmosphere can make our skin feel dull, dirty and suffocated. This is why it's always a good idea to invest in a good face mist to make our skin feel clean and refreshed in such situations, especially if you travel a lot for work. But a good face mist can be very expensive and that's why a good homemade face mist can be our saviour. Moreover, there's nothing better than using a good homemade face mist to keep your skin fresh and radiant.

Here are some home remedies for a face mist that can help your skin feel fresh and clean.

1. Take 2 cucumbers and grate it and then squeeze some fresh juice out of it. Mix a spoon of aloe vera gel to this fresh cucumber juice and dilute it with a little bit of water till it becomes smooth and watery. Now pour this mixture in a spray bottle and use it as a mist to refresh your skin.

2. Mix half a cup of rose water with a half cup of water and add a few drops of lavender or peppermint essential oil and mix it well. Pour this mixture in a spray bottle and use it throughout the day to wake up your skin.

3. Make a cup of green tea and strain it. Dilute it with some water and add a few drops of tea tree essential oil in the mixture and pour it in a spray bottle to use as a face mist.

4. Make one cup of chamomile tea and let it cool. Once it cools down, add a few drops of jojoba oil and dilute water and make a smooth mixture. Use this soothing mist to make your face feel fresh and relaxed.

5. Make a cup of peppermint tea and set it aside. Add a few drops of freshly squeezed lemon juice in the tea and dilute it with an equal amount of water. This lemon mint face mist can instantly brighten up your skin.

