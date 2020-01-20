Skincare Tips: THESE remedies can help reduce forehead wrinkles and make your skin youthful

The constant stress that we face today can take a toll on your skin and can speed up the process of skin ageing but you can prevent this by using some easy home remedies to prevent fine lines and wrinkles and more importantly the frown lines on your forehead.

We all frown often and with time as we grow and age our usual frowns turn into fine lines known as frown lines and it doesn't take it too long to turn into wrinkles that can impact the way our skin looks and behaves and nobody likes wrinkles and ageing skin. We're all so focused on taking care of our skin and preventing it from ageing too soon. We invest in a good skincare routine and the best possible products for our skin but we often tend to ignore our forehead which can highlight our ageing skin like no other. But the fact is that our skin does age and there's not much that we can do to stop it but we sure can delay the process by taking immense care of our skin by being careful with our diet as well as our skincare routine and avoiding any skincare mistakes or any habits that can take a toll on our skin. Now in order to do this properly, it's essential to care for the skin on our forehead and prevent any frown line or fine lines for that matter but if you already have them you may need tips to get rid of them. Here are tips to reduce the wrinkles on your forehead.

1. Coconut Oil

You can turn to coconut oil if you don't have oily skin. Take some coconut oil and massage your forehead with it and let it stay overnight. Coconut oil is rich in antioxidants and helps nourish and moisturise your skin and also aids in reducing wrinkles and fine lines.

2. Flaxseed Oil

Flaxseeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids as well as antioxidants which are essential for healthy skin. You can add some flaxseeds or flaxseed oil in your diet to keep your skin healthy. But remember to limit your consumption of it because it can also increase toxins in your body and cause harm. Consume some flaxseeds or flaxseed oil 2 to 3 times in a day but only do this once in 2 weeks.

3. Castor Oil

Castor oil contains compounds that can help in keeping the skin healthy. It contains ricinoleic acid which nourishes your skin and also helps tighten it. Applying castor oil on your forehead before you go to sleep can help in reducing wrinkles and making your skin more firm and youthful.

4. Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe vera gel contains vitamin E as well as malic acid which aids in keeping your skin healthy and youthful. It makes your skin firm and reduces wrinkles. You can apply some fresh aloe vera gel on your forehead and massages it till your skin absorbs it. You can do this once a week for best results.

5. Jojoba Oil

Our skin needs more vitamin E and esters which can make our skin look firm and also reduce wrinkles and slow down the process of ageing. Jojoba oil contains everything that can do the same. Take some jojoba oil and massage your forehead with it. Wash it with lukewarm water after 30 minutes.

Credits :stylecraze

