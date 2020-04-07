Skincare Tips: THIS is what you need to do in the morning if you sleep with your makeup on

Every now and then we all fall asleep without removing our makeup and that's alright as long as you don't forget to care for your skin the next morning.

We love our skin and we all do everything in our power to take care of it. No one wants to deal with the numerous skin problems that plague us when we don't care for our skin. We have our fixed skincare routine and some skincare rules to make sure that we maintain a healthy and happy skin. But aside from our regular skincare routine, it's also important to ensure that we keep our pores from getting clogged with dirt, grime, pollution or makeup.

We all have those days when we're just too tired to take off our makeup before we hit the bed. This is the one mistake that takes our skincare for a toss because this can clog our pores and cause multiple skin problems like blackheads, breakouts, acne and much more. While it's okay to make this mistake once in a while but this isn't something that you want to do every other day. It's best to take a few minutes to wipe off your makeup before you hit the bed but if you've missed out on doing that, don't fret.

Here's the skincare routine you should follow in the morning after you fall asleep with your makeup on.

1. The first thing you need to do is to remove your make up. Use a good cleansing milk or makeup remover or simply go for a natural oil like olive oil or baby oil to remove your makeup. Wash your face with a mild face wash.

2. Don't forget to tone your skin with an alcohol-free toner. Try to use something natural like rose water or aloe vera water or maybe a neem-based toner.

3. Exfoliate your skin with a mild exfoliating scrub. Exfoliating will help in cleansing your pores and removing all impurities and unclogging them. Remember to be very gentle with your scrub.

4. Take a simple soothing face mask to pamper your skin after that. Use a hydrating mask with aloe vera or honey and let it nourish and moisturise your skin. You can also use a sheet mask.

5. Apply some facial oil or a mild moisturiser and massage it gently on your skin for up to 5 minutes. A slight face massage can work wonders for your skin.

Credits :pinkvillapexel

