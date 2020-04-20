Skincare: Toner to makeup remover: 5 natural alternatives to everyday products 

Given the current scenario, many of us are running short of our beauty supply with no idea when we can get it back. Check out that natural alternatives for five major ones.

With everybody practicing social distancing and isolating themselves at home, there is not much to do. This has caused more people to indulge in skincare out of sheer boredom. Applying face packs, hair masks, etc. are all the ways people are keeping busy. But this is also causing a shortage of products. With deliveries halted due to the lockdown, there is no idea when we will be able to replenish our supplies.

For easy alternatives, there are natural products that could help out in these situations. Read on to know more!

Toner

Toner is one thing almost everybody uses everyday since it falls under the basics of skincare. Rose water has anti-inflammatory properties, is known to get rid of acne and aid in cooling the skin while also leaving it hydrated.

Lip Balm

Nothing soothes cracked and chapped lips better than almond oil. Dab a little on your chapped lips and massage it for it to heal, moisturise and make your lips pink and plump again!

Moisturiser

Sure oils also make for great moisturisers but tend to leave a greasy film on the skin that could stain clothes. Aloe Vera gel is an option that doesn't leave a greasy layer, softens the skin and unclogs the pores. It also heals cuts and acne, is excellent for sunburnt skin and gets rid of tans as well!

Face Mask

While store-bought face masks work well, nothing works better on the face than raw honey. It has antimicrobial properties and is filled with antioxidants. It also works like a charm for unclogging pores to hydrating the skin. It works like a charm, everytime!

Makeup remover

While cream and alcohol-based makeup removers work wonders, there is nothing better than a natural ingredient to leave your skin looking and feeling its best. A dab of coconut oil is enough to ensure all your water-proof makeup slides off easily while leaving your skin hydrated.

What are the natural ingredients you use for your skin and how? Let us know in the comment section below.

