Skincare: TOP 3 Ayurvedic ingredients that will help to treat your pesky acne

Looking for a natural way to get rid of your pimples and acne, we have the right remedies for you!

When it comes to skincare, there are literally a plethora of options that you can choose from. From fancy products to horn remedies passed down by your grandmothers, there's always a lot to choose from. However, when it comes to dealing with skin issues like acne, natural ingredients do work the best. They are filled with antiseptic and antimicrobials qualities that help in dealing with skin conditions in the best way. So today, we're here with top three Ayurvedic ingredients that help in dealing with acne.

Neem

Neem leaves have been proven to reduce acne in no time. It is filled with antibacterial properties that help in killing the acne-causing bacteria to give you smoother skin. You can either crush it and use it as a paste or boil 20-30 clean neem leaves in half a litre of water and use this green liquid as a face mist every day. You'll see how your acne is reduced visibly. However, make sure to do a patch test to see if it works for your skin.

Turmeric

Another great and effective ingredient for acne is Turmeric. It is filled with antiseptic and antibacterial properties that help in evening out the skin and reducing pimples. It does not just help in reducing the acne but also deals with the pesky scars.

Honey

Honey is another antibacterial ingredient that soothes the skin and works wonders for your acne. All you need to do is apply a fab of honey on your pimple and leave it on your pimple for 15 minutes and follow this every day. Honey moisturises the skin without clogging the pores and hence even works well on oily skin.

