Skincare treatments for bride to be: Follow THESE dermat approved tips

Dr. Sirisha Singh, Dermatologist has shared about some skincare treatments that a bride-to-be can opt for before her big day. Read on to know more.

Perfect skin for the most important day of your life can be achieved. A regular skincare routine coupled with some healthy lifestyle choices can go a long way in giving you fantastic skin. However, if someone is looking for some last-minute hacks or skin treatments, here are some options to be considered.

1. LASER Toning: A low energy LASER is flashed on the skin. This treatment is suitable for the face and also for the body. The treatment leaves the skin visibly fair, more even-toned, and hydrated. In areas of the skin prone to pigmentation like the buttocks and lower back, the pigmentation also appears lighter. It’s a safe treatment, the only side effects being slight and temporary redness of the skin. The treatment can be done fortnightly. Most people get regular sessions, especially in selected areas. However, even if you are late and there is time only for one session, some improvement is certainly noticed.

2. Oxygen Facial: This gives your skin a spray of high concentration oxygen. As the oxygen is sprayed, active ingredients are also added which penetrate the skin and give a nourished and well-hydrated appearance to the skin. This treatment is particularly great for tired-looking and dehydrated skin. The treatment is safe and apart from slight flushing for up to 30 mins, no side effects are noticed. This can also be done 1-2 days before the wedding as a last-minute fix for the skin.

3. Botox and Fillers: These may be suitable treatments for the mature bride. However, even the young bride may do very well with a hydrating filler or mini botox. In this, a small amount of diluted botulinum toxin or hyaluronic acid or both is injected into the superficial layers of the skin. The results are visible in about a week.



There is a dramatic improvement in the skin. The skin looks visibly relaxed, acne scars are reduced, open pores are reduced and the skin looks super –hydrated and glowing. This treatment is ideally done a fortnight before the wedding so that if one develops any bruise, there is enough time for healing. As long as there is a fortnight available for healing, no other side effects are noticed. Fillers can also be used to enhance facial appearance like getting high cheekbones, enhancing the chin or enhancing the lips.

4. LASER Hair Reduction: This is a treatment that all women should consider. It takes away the need for frequent and regular waxing. Many brides prefer to get a LASER hair reduction in problematic areas like the bikini, the underarms or facial hair. The results with LASER Hair reduction are superior to temporary hair removal by waxing. The skin looks cleaner and hair growth is slower after a LASER. The treatment needs multiple sessions. It is advisable to discuss the sessions and expectations of results with the treating doctor.

The treatments certainly need to be combined with a healthy lifestyle like beating stress, regular exercise, loading up the plate with brightly coloured fresh fruits and veggies, drinking plenty of clear fluids and restful sleep. So live your way to healthy skin and get some treatments as a bonus for glowing skin. Have a great wedding.

By Dr. Sirisha Singh, Dermatologist.

ALSO READ Wedding Skincare: 5 Treatments every bride to be should avoid during the wedding week

Share your comment ×