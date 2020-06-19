Skincare: The ULTIMATE DIY face mask recipe that will give you skin clear as a glass

Looking to indulge in self-care this weekend? This is the ULTIMATE DIY face pack you can make with ingredients right from your kitchen.

When your skin is clear you have that ultimate confidence to take over the world. Now imagine having skin clear as glass! We know you don't believe but it is actually possible. Glass skin is the 2020 skincare trend that is taking over the internet. From Korean beauty techniques to simple home remedies, women all over the world are trying their best to achieve the results they are looking for. So, to spare you the trouble, we have the ultimate DIY face pack that will change your skin for good and give you all the results you're looking for!

All you need:

1 tablespoon milk

½ teaspoon turmeric

1 teaspoon honey

½ teaspoon rice flour

Pinch of saffron (optional)

How to:

1. Mix all the ingredients in a bowl until you get a smooth paste.

2. Apply it on your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes until dry.

3. Use the pack on your face twice a week.

Benefits:

- Milk is filled with lactic acid which is popularly known to cleanse the skin and help get rid of acne. It is also a well known anti-ageing remedy.

- Turmeric is the pride and joy of India's secret behind skincare. Its anti-inflammatory properties fight acne to give you clear skin while the yellow tint brightens the skin tone.

- Honey is one of the best natural moisturisers. It seeps deep within the layers of the skin and hydrates it from within. When mixed with milk and turmeric, it can create wonders!

- Rice is popularly used in skincare and is an effective ingredient to get brighter looking skin. It also absorbs all the excess oil on the skin and prevents acne and clogged pores.

We're now off to make the most of our weekend with the goodness of natural ingredients from our kitchen!

What are your thoughts about it? If you have any questions let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :getty images

