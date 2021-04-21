Skincare: Wash off your mid week blues with DIY hydrating face mists that will bring back the lost glow

Face mists help in hydrating the skin and providing the essential ingredients to keep it glowing in the scorching heat.

Summers mean scorching heat and dull, dry skin. Adding to it is the uneven tan and dehydrated skin that ends up bringing the mood down. While staying hydrated with fresh summer juices and lemonade is a good idea for the body, one must also consider hydrating their skin. So to help you do just that, we’re here with two hydrating face mist recipes that you can use in your daily skincare routine.

Hibiscus face mist

Hibiscus is one of the most important flowers in the skincare department. It helps reduce dark spots, dry skin, boots collagen and reduces signs of ageing.

Ingredients:

3-4 hibiscus flowers

1 cup of water

½ cup rose water

Essential oils (optional)

Directions:

1. Separate petals of the flower and boil in water for 5-7 minutes.

2. Let it cool for 2 hours and strain the petals out.

3. Use the concentrate with rose water and add a few drops of your favourite essential oils.

4. Store it in a spray bottle and keep it in the fridge before using it for cooling effects.

Hydrating face mist for oily skin

Ingredients:

10-15 mint leaves

1 aloe vera leaf or 1 tablespoon of aloe gel

2 rose flower petals

½ teaspoon lemon juice (optional)

Directions:

1. Soak rose petals and mint leaves in a bowl of warm water overnight.

2. In a bowl, add aloe vera gel, lemon juice (avoid if you have sensitive or dry skin, do a patch test first) and strain the soaked up water into the bowl.

3. Mix thoroughly and add essential oils that work well on your skin for added moisturisation.

Mint leaves have antiseptic properties while roses help rejuvenate the skin and bring back the lost glow. Aloe vera keeps the skin hydrated and works as a great source of vitamins. The optional ingredient aka lemon is rich in vitamin C. You can store this toner in the fridge for up to a week.

