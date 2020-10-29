Skincare: What are BLIND pimples and how to deal with it?

Blind pimples are the ones that develop under the skin and here’s how you can take care of it.

There's a great chance that we must have all dealt with a pimple sometime or the other in our lives. As much the pimple's appearance can be disturbing, a blind pimple is much worse. Though the benefit of a blind pimple is the fact that it's not visible, the only issue is that it cannot be popped and hurts like crazy. Now you may be wondering, what is a blind pimple? A blind pimple is a kind of acne that develops beneath the surface of your skin. It's a normal pimple that hurts twice as much but there's nothing you can do about it. It often occurs around the nose, chin and forehead.

Now, for the unversed, a pimple is developed when bacteria, sebum aka the naturally produced oils by your skin and dirt, all clog the pores. Now, this pimple gets developed on the skin's surface. But, many times these substances get caught between the surface of the skin and the oil glands. Usually, these pores are hair follicles which is why the pimple and bacteria develop inside the skin causing a bit of swelling.

You could only feel the pimple upon touching but there's no real way to actually take it out. All you can do is use a warm or hot compress to let it settle. In some cases, even whiteheads develop that can be cleaned later.

Have you ever been through such skin issues? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Makeup Hacks: Look your traditional best with THESE 5 easy beauty hacks

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :getty images

You may like these

Share your comment ×