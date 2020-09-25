Skincare: What are whiteheads? Here’s how you can get rid of them at the comfort of your home

Whiteheads are pesky and if not avoided on time can result in acne. Here's how you can get rid of them at home. Check it out

We've all heard about blackheads and you know how pesky they are to get rid off. While dealing with blackheads isn't easy, whiteheads are no piece of cake. While you can at least see when you have black spots on your face, it is sometimes even difficult to spot whiteheads. Blackheads are essentially open pores filled with dirt, grime and bacteria. Whiteheads on the other hand are closed pores that accumulate all this dirt but under the skin. It is very important to get rid of whiteheads or it could easily turn into acne especially for people with oily skin. So, to save you the trouble of going to the Dermat, we bring to you all the easy ways to get rid of whiteheads.

1 Keep your skin clean at all times of the day. Make sure to get rid of all the oil and dirt on your face the minute you get home. This keeps clogging pores at bay and lets your skin breathe as often as it can.

2. Exfoliation is key but make sure you do it gently. The right way to get rid of whiteheads is to use steam first. This will soften the upper layer of the skin to give your scrub deeper access.

3. Avoid oil-based moisturisers and sunscreen. When buying a product, make sure it is water-based to avoid the excess oils clogging the pores. Also, while using sunscreen, use one that is made for your face and not the body.

4. Don't pop them. The last thing you can do is use your nails and fingers to spread more bacteria on your skin. Make sure to only touch your face while washing your face and applying products. Popping them will only make them come back.

5. Use a toner after every face wash. Using a toner help you close the open pores which in turn avoids clogging the pores. This is one of the most important steps to avoid both whiteheads and blackheads.

