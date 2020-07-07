Skincare: What is a dermaroller and is it effective?

Are you aware of the popular skincare device called dermaroller? Read on to know how it can help to make your skin better.

Dermarolling or micro-needling has gained popularity in recent years. It is an easily accessible, effective, and relatively non-invasive skin treatment. Microneedling aka collagen-induction therapy has been around for decades but the at-home ones have got traction now. The basic idea of the therapy is to stimulate collagen and elastin fibers to make skin smoother. As per the 2016 study, the controlled injuries to the skin lead to superficial bleeding and the same triggers the body's wound healing response. The researchers found that this skin treatment (4 sessions) can lead to a 400% increase in collagen.

We asked Celebrity Dermatologist and Director of Cutis Skin Studio Dr. Apratim Goel to share in detail about the skincare device. She stated, "A dermaroller is a skincare device used to help rejuvenate the skin, treat acne scarring, and reduce fine lines and also improve the texture of the skin. Dermarolling or micro-needling is used on the skin as well as hair. A dermaroller is a disposable device where one end is a handle and on the other is a roller with lots of small, fine needles on its surface. These needles can be used to produce fine channels for entry of product into skin and hair."

"However, in 4-6 weeks the collagen formed improves scars as well as skin texture. Dermarollers are available as beauty grade and medical grade which depends on the length of the needles. 0.25 to 0.5 mm can be used with proper training by self at home. However, the length varies up to 3mm and longer needles must be used under the supervision of a doctor. It has to be properly sterilized otherwise skin damage and infection can happen. As a dermatologist, we use derma rollers along with peels as well as lasers."

Why use dermarollers?

There are several types of dermarollers from various brands that are available. The rollers are generally used by people who want to combat the signs of ageing such as loss of skin firmness, fine lines and wrinkles among others. Aside from anti-ageing purposes, derma rollers are also used to reduce pore size or reduce the production of an oil called sebum. It can also help to improve the appearance of stretch marks.

What are the preparations and precautions to follow?

Although dermarolling can be done at home, it is a good idea to discuss with a dermatologist or doctor before.

Make sure to buy the same from a trusted retailer and also make sure it is sterile before it is used. Cleanliness is very important.

Before you start make sure your skin completely clean of oils and dirt. You can clean your face with a foaming cleanser and use a toner to balance the Ph level.

Clean the rollers after the use properly mostly with an alcohol solution.

After using the dermaroller, you can apply sunscreen, serums or anti-aging moisturizers to the skin.

You can apply ice packs after treatment if you experience pain.

Do not rub over the eye area and never share the device with anyone.

Who should avoid it?

Avoid if you have a history of blood-clotting problems

Avoid if you using Accutane or other medical treatments.

Avoid the usage around infected acne.

