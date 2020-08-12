Skincare: What is maskne? How to deal with this acne problem caused by masks?

Are you getting pimples and zits due to wearing a mask? Here's everything you need to know

The COVID-19 pandemic has left everyone to take precautions to avoid the spread. This means that it has become imperative for everyone to wear a mask no matter where they're headed to. Now, if you've dealt with masks, you know how difficult it is to wear it in the heat and while you absolutely CANNOT ditch your mask, you need to deal with the issues that come with it.

Maskne is one of the biggest skin conditions caused by the mask and for those of you in the back who do not understand what Maskne is - it is acne induced by the constant use of masks. Mask is to essentially protect your nose and mouth from catching bacteria by trapping the air you inhale and exhale. This phenomenon teamed up with the sweat makes it the perfect atmosphere for bacteria to take home on your skin. The moisture soaked up under the mask makes it favourable for bacteria to toy around on the layers of your skin. Adding to this is the sweat that helps the bacteria in clogging the pores and hence causing acne.

Now, the solution here is to not stop wearing the mask, I mean wear the d*mn mask! But adding to it, you just need to take extra care of your skin.

- Make sure to wash your face twice a day to get rid of the bacteria collected on the skin.

- Also, make sure to refrain from oil-based moisturisers and use water-based moisturiser ones that do not clog the pores.

- Make sure to wear masks that do not trap the sweats. The use and throw medical masks work the best and help prevent skin issues. Masks with multiple layers of cloth will only store more bacteria. Even if you use those, make sure to rinse them thoroughly with soap and water after every use.

- Avoid makeup if you can. Powder and cream products both will mix with the sweat and clog pores which is something we absolutely do not want.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: 3 Homemade toners to use that manage oily skin during the monsoon

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×