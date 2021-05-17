‘SKIP CARE’ is the Korean skin care trend you need to count on this summer

Here's a Korean skin care trend that your skin would benefit from becoming immune to. Enter into supple and super-moisturised skin zone. Are you game to embark on a journey that will help your skin?

Are you feelin’ the harsh heat? The key to having healthy, glowing, and hydrated skin this season lies in letting your skin breathe. While it’s natural to sweat extra due to the sweltering summer sun, it can worsen things for people with acne-prone skin. Koreans introduced the world to this trend for they believe in the concept of incorporating fewer products into their daily skin care regimen. ‘Less is more', let this be the mantra until we make it to the monsoon.

Cutting down on unnecessary products can save your time, go easy on your pocket, and benefit your skin. This by no means will restrict the care your skin deserves. It will only ensure your skin feels at ease and get the ultimate care required for it to thrive. The bottom line: Opt for a shorter route to target and treat skin concerns. Below is the low-down of the steps you can follow:

1) Choose a gentle cleanser.

Keeping your skin clean and free of impurities is the best way to end your day and night.

2) Exfoliate your skin.

All you need is a toner that promises to reduce pore size and keep your skin feeling fresh.

3) Apply serum.

Get a hydrating serum that can deliver unexpected results. For example, from fading blemishes to improving skin texture and reducing wrinkles.

4) Always say yes to moisturisation + SPF.

A non-greasy texture that can seep into your skin without much hassle. If it can protect your skin from harmful UVA & UVB rays, nothing quite like it.

Tip: Use a gua sha or jade roller after applying serum or moisturiser. This can improve blood circulation and lead to better product absorption.

Which Korean skin care trend is your favorite? Let us know in the comment section.

