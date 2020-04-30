Skip the fancy, overpriced spas and opt for an oxygen facial right at home with this 5 step tutorial

These are stressful times and here's an easy DIY way to calm your skin down with an oxygen facial right at home.

The Coronavirus pandemic has forced us all to stay indoors. While we have very little on our agendas, this feels like a great time to indulge in self-care. But, let's be real, there are certain limitations when it comes to pampering the skin and the lack of products and equipment can get in the way.

So, we've come to your rescue with this step by step tutorial of getting an oxygen facial. You can get a spa-like facial without any fancy equipments and at the comfort of your home.

Step 1:

Start by cleansing your face with a mild cleanser to clean off any excess dirt or oil residue on the face.

Step 2: Get the oxygen to your pores

Now, the best thing to get oxygen from is water. The classic ol’ H2O is the best for your skin. Now, how can you go about it? Steam is the way to go. If you have a steam machine at home, you’re in luck. If not, just boil some water in a vessel. You can add essential oils, herbs and flowers to it to get the most benefit. However, this step is optional. Once you have your water ready, place your head at least 10 inches away from the vessel. Put a towel on top of your head so that the steam stays around longer.

Steaming opens up the pores and lets the oxygen in. This brings out the natural glow leaving you feeling fresh and rejuvenated.

Step 3: Masking with a warm compress

When it comes to masking for an oxygen facial, clay masks are the way to go. Once you apply the mask, take a washcloth and dip it in warm water. Squeeze the water out until the cloth is damp and warm. Keep this on your face so that the warm steam helps the skin to absorb all the goodness from the mask along with the oxygen.

Step 4:

Take the same damp washcloth and clean off the mask from your skin. Make sure you do not scrub the skin in a harsh manner.

Step 5:

Finish off the facial by applying a moisturising serum or any simple moisturiser. This will lock the moisture in and keep your skin hydrated for long.

Considering that this facial has 5 steps that do not require a lot of efforts, you can easily do it at the comfort of your home.

What is it that you’d like to know next? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×