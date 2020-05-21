Skittles Manicure: The only nail trend you need to bring some colour into the lockdown

We have all been feeling a little dull and down during this time and while we understand it is for the greater good, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t have some fun. This bright and happy manicure trend is what you need!

While in lockdown we have all tried all forms of self-care, meditation, yoga, skincare, cooking, cleaning, sewing and even cutting our hair. Summer is usually the time when we all want to change up our look and now that we can’t step out, we’ve just been trying to do it at home. The easiest way to feel like there’s some type of transformation happening is by changing your nail colour. It’s an easy fuss-free semi-permanent way to change up your look, mood and vibe!

Today, we decided to talk about this trend which is IDEAL for spring-summer and one that will make you feel bright and happy. The ‘Skittles manicure’ was a huge trend that we saw come up towards the end of 2019 on a lot of runways and then it trickled down to spring with a brighter colour palette. Harry Styles also sported this fun manicure at one of his appearances.

This look is ideal for someone who can’t pick in between nail colours they like. Why choose when you can have ‘em all? This manicure throws out the nail colour rule book and gets you to put on a bright hue on each finger, finally emulating the rainbow coloured candy! The best part about this? The colour palette is YOUR call. There are literally no rules.

You could go for all nudes, all pastels, or even bright neon ones.

The only rule like we said is that there’s a different colour on each finger. Other than that, it’s your call.

This makes this look so easy to DIY. You just need to put together a bunch of nail paints that you already own and start painting.

If you are unsure about the colours looking mismatched, then the easiest way to pick nail colours for this trend is to choose one colour that you love and pick colours in the same colour family, lighter and darker.

So ready for a new summer mani?

