‘Snail Mucin’ is the new rescue ingredient that can serve up ultimate care for dry and ageing skin

The skincare world is for all and so should you feed your skin the best out there. Though being in a constant mood of taking care of your skin feels good, reach out to products that can serve next-level help. While moisturisers remain the need of the hour for every soul with super dry skin, snail mucin is the ingredient that can be your BFF.

Seen as the hero that can repair skin woes from boosting collagen to moisturising away scaly skin for good, it’s a wondrous anti-ageing ingredient. The K-beauty has us introduced to its powers. Snail mucin is the excretion that’s naturally formed by snails. Friendly with all skin types, this antioxidant powerhouse can be used when your skin is on the scout for an instant hydrating shot and when the skin barrier needs intense care as it banishes further skin damage. For better results, you can use it over skin that’s laced with vitamin C and retinol, you can go for a patch test before you give snail mucin a thumbs up. Our skin tends to age easily with time but one can try and delay the process. Loss of collagen is the top consequence that contributes to wrinkles and sagging skin, this ingredient can be your guide that can help boost collagen as it is a good source of glycolic acid.

Itchy skin? Housed with allantoin, snail mucin can aid in soothing skin irritation and improve the overall texture of your skin when used regularly. Its anti-inflammatory properties also play a great job here. These are now available through serums, moisturisers, and more. Use it as a part of your daily night-time skincare routine.

Have you used skincare products infused with snail mucin? Share your experience with us in the comments section.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Are Probiotics the latest and trust worthy answer to keeping up with healthy skin?