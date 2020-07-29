  1. Home
Soap brows: Tame your eyebrows with this weird hack that SURPRISINGLY seems to work

We’re back with yet another weird beauty hack that has surprisingly crawled its way into quite a lot of beauty routines. Check it out
With the advent of the internet, it's astonishing to see how people keep themselves entertained. From makeup to dance challenges and everything else in between, social media has become the new hub to express your creative desires. This has definitely proved to be a boon for many but as the creativity saturates the market, we also see some of the most bizarre things that people share. 

Let's talk about makeup for a second, from squiggly brows to prosthetics, we've seen it all. Let us remind you that it does not end there, people are constantly coming up with new methods to do makeup or even better hacks that work (and some that definitely don't). So in this endless pool of creativity and weird hacks, we have another one that is trending like there's no tomorrow. It's a new way to tame your brows (like we didn't already have many) and for this, you require soap, yes soap. 

If you are out of brow gel and require your brows to stay in one place, all you need is a wet spoolie aka the brush that looks like a mascara wand. Now take a clear, colourless soap on the brush and use it to comb your brows in place. You'll see that the soap acts as a glue to set your brow hair in place and if you have bushy eyebrows, this is a godsent hack. It will tame and shape your brows as you've always wanted but one downside to this is that it will only shape the brows. If you're looking to fill it later, all kinds of makeup products might not work on the soap. 

We aren't sure what are thoughts about this trend are. While it is definitely weird, I mean who was the first person who thought 'I'll put soap on my brows today!', we are still unsure if we would really ditch our brow gels for soap!

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below. 

Credits :youtube, instagram

