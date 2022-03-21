Most of the soaps are commercially manufactured and are not natural. A handmade soap is made from high-quality natural ingredients. Each handmade soap is not only natural but also functional, safe, luxurious and gentle on the skin. They contain glycerin which is a natural skin emollient that keeps the skin highly-moisturised. These handmade soaps for dry skin will keep your skin nourished, moisturised and hydrated.

Soaps for dry skin:

1. Ayouthveda Handmade Indian Clay Soap

This handmade Indian clay soap is exclusively unearthed from nature. It is infused with the goodness of naturally occurring clays like fullers earth clay (multani mitti) and purified chalk clay (khadiya mitti) making this wonderful skin pampering soap a natural revitaliser for your skin. The multani mitti with nourishing sandalwood oil remarkably refine pores and boosts the process of skin renewal while the khadiya mitti with soothing rose oil tends to tighten open pores, removes tan and hydrates skin. It also contains botanical extracts that effectively detoxify the inner layers of skin, promote blood flow, reduce uneven skin tone and blemishes.

Price: Rs.225

Buy Now

2. Soulflower Skin Lavender Soap

This skin lavender handmade soap is a collection of age-old recipes for the skin and used to improve skin texture and appearance. It is a handmade, hand-cut natural oil-based soap. It is made from dried lavender flowers, lavender essential oil, and oils of olive, castor, coconut and ethically sourced palm. It helps to control acne and pimples, reduces acne marks and sun tan. This lavender soap is used for revitalised, smooth and relaxed skin and helps to remove dry skin. It also removes dry skin cells and keeps your skin safe from sun exposure. The soothing floral aroma that may also help to relax your mind.

Price: Rs.269

Buy Now

3. TNW - The Natural Wash Handmade Oats & Honey Moisturising Soap

This soap is enriched with honey that is a natural skin moisturiser that keeps the skin soft and supple. It helps brighten the skin, minimises pores and gives youthful glowing skin. On the other hand, oats gently exfoliate the skin, making it clean and glowing. The soap also contains aloe vera that helps to soothe, tone up and brighten dull skin, and papaya that diminishes dark spots and opens pores.

Price: Rs.219

Buy Now

4. Nyassa Cocoa Butter Handmade Soap

This handmade soap is made with a unique base consisting of cold pressed sweet almond oil, cold pressed wheat germ oil, aloe vera extract, grape seed extract, honey and vitamin E with two additional ingredients formulated for each soap. Apart from moisturising the skin, it reduces ageing, soothes the skin, removes impurities, tones the skin, reduces inflammation, and protects the skin from UV rays.

Price: Rs.329

Buy Now

5. Forest Essentials Luxury Sugar Soap

The fresh, tangy fragrance of bitter orange is integrated with the warm, aromatic cinnamon in this soap to stimulate the senses and leave the skin enriched and glowing. This sulphate-free soap gently cleanses the skin. It rehydrates and delicately scents the skin. It is free from chemicals, parabens and petrochemicals, and comes in an eco-friendly packaging.

Price: Rs.395

Buy Now

6. mCaffeine Latte Bathing Bar

This ultra moisturising bathing bar is packed with skin-friendly ingredients. It is great for mildly cleansing the skin. It also tones and moisturises the skin, and exudes creamy coffee notes that refreshes your senses and gives you a much needed Coffee Rush! It is laden with pure coffee which is a source of caffeine that is rich in antioxidants and helps to tone the skin. It is a gentle and mild body cleanser that is free of harsh chemicals and contains a skin-friendly pH level of 5.5 that will not strip off the natural oils and moisture off your skin. It also contains almond milk and cocoa butter, making it super nourishing and hydrating.

Price: Rs.239

Buy Now

7. Mamaearth Ubtan Nourishing Bathing Soap

Gear up for a detan session with the goodness of ubtan. Crafted with natural ingredients like turmeric, saffron and walnut beads, this ubtan nourishing bathing soap removes tan leaving you with skin that glows. It is enriched with walnut beads that draw out impurities and gently exfoliate to give you soft and supple skin. It is crafted with 76 percent TFM (Total Fatty Matter) that keeps your skin moisturised even after cleansing. It’s time for your skin to feel supple all day long!

Price: Rs.262

Buy Now

8. Sadhev Goat Milk Bathing Bar

This goat milk and jojoba butter bathing bar is a soothing handcrafted blend of incredible ingredients that repair, hydrate and moisturise the skin. It is carefully handcrafted using handpicked ingredients that are organically grown and ethically sourced from their own farm Sadhevana. This product is natural, vegan, cruelty free and plant based. It contains goat milk, jojoba butter and honey that rejuvenates dry, uneven and wrinkly skin and gives it an exotic evening glow!

Price: Rs.595

Buy Now

These handmade soaps for dry skin and ultra moisturising, nourishing and hydrating. Regular use of these soaps will prevent your skin from drying and flaking, and you will attain a glow like never before! These soaps will also reduce wrinkles and ageing, making your skin look youthful.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also read Caramel hair colour: Highlight your hair in a caramel hue at home with these products