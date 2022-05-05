Sonam Kapoor to Disha Patani: 3 Divas who showed how to glam up your eyes like magic with beauty stickers

Certain trends surely have their ways of hitting the right chord and this time around it turns out that beauty stickers are in a triumphant mode. Celebrities have shown us how to relive this nostalgia and this is the sort of cute, fun, and glam art we wish to create because who likes a dull summer? If your makeup doesn't agree to sit still and budges off without notice, stickers could do the needful gloriously. It's always in the eyes they say and who need heavy makeup to make you stand out? Here's where the trick lies.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

A glam so good, our eyes can't wait to befriend. Clad in a dreamy white Manish Malhotra chiffon saree with scalloped embroidered borders and a puffy-sleeved blouse, her desi look had studded Bulgari jewellery enough to steal the show. Little did we know her eyes had something more to offer. Her angelic look was complemented with a black winged eyeliner which looked pretty bit with white circular stickers that consisted of pearls and studs. Pink lipstick and blush sealed up her getup.

Disha Patani

We stan this very purple look! Bombshell is her name and this David Koma mini strappy dress with a plunging neckline is only making the heat soar high! Look at her eyes in its spotlight-grabbing element. Her purple eyeshadow was teamed with the beauty of multiple stickers stuck on the outer and inner corners of her eyes. A matte peach lipstick concluded her party looks. Bestie's birthday is coming up soon, yeah? Here's the look to achieve.

Cara Delevingne

Fans of red, attention please! Do you have a soft spot for pantsuits? The singer looked fly and fire at Met Gala 2022 as she donned a Dior Haute Couture suit that featured a double-breasted blazer and cigarette pants. Her eyes were outlined with silver and gold sticks that sat as embellishments. She kept her lips glossy and made sure our hearts were racing!

