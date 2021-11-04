Soybean Oil: The king of oils that can prove dry skin to be a thing of the past

Do you get elated every time a new skincare ingredient gets dropped? Here's the hero that often goes into hiding because of the other buzzing products. 'Soybean oil' can perform the role of fading the havoc that is wreaked on your skin. Your coconut and almond oil aren't the only ones to do all the magic on dry skin.

While soybean is extensively used to cook up a storm in the kitchen, your skin will be more excited to reap the benefits. Especially the skin that has an on and off relationship with dry skin. Soybean oil is made by crushing the soybeans flat to extract the vegetable oil. Applying products infused with this oil or just the oil in its raw form can help extremely parched skin as it can lock in moisture. The linoleic acid which is the essential fatty acid present in this oil can help strengthen the skin's barrier. This antioxidant-rich ingredient repairs the damage that’s caused to the skin and shields it from further trouble. Expect extra benefits that can help ageing skin. It helps to reduce fine lines, smoothen your skin and impart a youthful glow.

With the presence of vitamin E, it offers anti-inflammatory benefits that help to calm skin irritation and improve skin texture. If you have acne-prone skin, avoid the usage of this oil as it is massively comedogenic. Meaning it can clog up your pores and aggravate the existing acne.

Have you used soybean oil before? If yes, share your experience with us in the comments section.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif: 7 makeup lessons to borrow from divas to look like a 'Patakha' this Diwali