Spinach for hair: How the green leafy vegetable boosts hair growth 

One of the main green leafy veggies, Spinach is known to play a huge role in hair growth. Find out how to use it!

Spinach is one of the most popular green leafy vegetables. Palak is a household name in India and commonly used in sabzis, gravies, soups and more. This vegetable contains essential vitamins and antioxidants like Vitamin A, B1, K, C, E. it also contains Omega-3 fatty acids and minerals like zinc, iron and manganese.

Spinach can also be had raw, cooked, in the form of a juice, salads, and more since they also cure inflammatory issues.

Apart from that, Spinach is also great for the hair because of the presence of Vitamins A and C, that helps in promoting hair growth.

Benefits of Spinach for hair growth:

Vitamin A present in Spinach helps in regulating the production of oils on hair. It also helps in moisturising the hair and skin.

Vitamin C is crucial in the production of collagen. This helps in the formation of hair and regrowth of the hair.

The antioxidants present in spinach help in preventing hair loss. It also helps ensure the scalp is clean and healthy.

Vitamins B and C help in accelerating hair growth by increasing the keratin and collagen levels in the scalp. They play an important role in ensuring hair is healthy.

This is how you can use spinach for hair growth:

Ingredients:

1 cup spinach leaves

1 spoon honey

1 spoon olive/coconut oil

Method:

Blend all the ingredients together in a mixer.

Apply the paste on your head from scalp to tips.

Let it remain for 30 minutes to 1 hour and then wash off with lukewarm water. Let it air dry.

Apply this mask once a week on your hair for luscious long locks that shine.

What do you use to boost your hair growth?

