Split end remedy: What microdusting is and here's how it helps in getting rid of split ends at home

Split ends cause the hair to become rough and dry while also hampering the hair growth. Learn how to get rid of them easily.

Be it due to chemicals from colours, bleach or just the environment and pollution, hair does tend to deteriorate over time. Split ends are the most common form of damage that the hair goes through. Sure, masks and hair treatments can help to a certain extent but they don't get rid of split ends completely. Salon experts suggest chopping off hair to get rid of split ends. But since you have been trying to grow out your hair for ages, you don't want to get rid of the length.

Microdusting, is a clever technique that can even be done at home, that will remove all split ends and leave the hair looking and feeling much smoother and cleaner.

What is microdusting?

It is essentially snipping off just the bottom of each strand of hair to remove the damaged tips. Essentially, it just removes split ends and the flyaways without compromising on the length of the hair and stopping already split hair from splitting more.

How to Microdust hair at home?

- Pick out some salon-type scissors that are sharp. Ensure you have good lighting and keep a comb, hair clips and hair tie close by.

- Wash your hair and blow dry it. Blow drying ensures the hair is smooth, making the unruly hair stick out.

- Create a wave with your hair in between your fingers. Take a strand and roll it under your index finger, over your middle finger and below your ring finger. This will ensure the hair is smooth and the split ends that are coarse and rebellious will stick out. Glide your scissors over the section and chop them off.

